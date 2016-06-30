News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Stars who got revenge on their exes

Celebrities who got revenge on their exes

You may also like these galleries

Celebs party at Coachella 2018

Bella Hadid goes topless at Coachella hotel
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser appears in new lingerie campaign
Bindi and Chandler's cutest moments ever

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin enjoy cute beach date

1/7 Taylor Swift vs. Calvin Harris

Taylor Swift didn’t wait long to move on after Calvin Harris. The singer was spotted kissing Tom Hiddleston just weeks later and Harris then took to Twitter to claim his ex “controls the media”.

Getty

2/7 Blac Chyna on Tyga

After Blac Chyna’s baby daddy, Tyga, ran off with her BFF Kim Kardashian’s younger sister Kylie Jenner (keeping up?), Blac got the ultimate revenge on the whole klan. She hooked up with their brother Rob Kardashian! Blac and Rob then got engaged and now she's pregnant with his baby.

Getty

3/7 Naya Rivera vs. Big Sean

Glee star Naya Rivera and Big Sean may have called off their engagement, but Naya still went ahead with the wedding… just to someone else! The actress married Ryan Dorsey instead, who she has a baby Josey with.

Getty

4/7 Mariah Carey vs. Eminem

Mariah Carey and Eminem may be the most musical case of vengeance EVER. Mariah released her son, ‘Obsessed’, in which she appeared dressed up as the rapper. A dig at him for claiming they’d hooked up. Eminem released a song about Mariah as well, called Bagpipes from Baghdad.

Getty

5/7 Calvin Harris vs. Rita Ora

They claimed they had an amicable split, but then Calvin prevented Rita from performing their hit ‘I Will Never Let You Go’ at the Teen Choice Awards in 2014. "For anybody who doesn't understand how it works, he wrote and produced the song," Rita said. "So he has to approve anything TV-wise for anybody who doesn't get it. And obviously he owns the rights to it and he didn't approve the Teen Choice Awards." Burn!

Getty

6/7 Celebrities who got revenge on their exes

Celebrities who got revenge on their exes

7/7 Justin Timberlake vs. Britney Spears

Who can forget Justin Timberlake’s 2002 music video for Cry Me A River which featured a Britney Spears look-a-like?

Getty

More Galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods
Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Bindi and Chandler's cutest moments ever

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin enjoy cute beach date
Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida