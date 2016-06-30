Taylor Swift didn’t wait long to move on after Calvin Harris. The singer was spotted kissing Tom Hiddleston just weeks later and Harris then took to Twitter to claim his ex “controls the media”.
Getty
After Blac Chyna’s baby daddy, Tyga, ran off with her BFF Kim Kardashian’s younger sister Kylie Jenner (keeping up?), Blac got the ultimate revenge on the whole klan. She hooked up with their brother Rob Kardashian! Blac and Rob then got engaged and now she's pregnant with his baby.
Getty
Glee star Naya Rivera and Big Sean may have called off their engagement, but Naya still went ahead with the wedding… just to someone else! The actress married Ryan Dorsey instead, who she has a baby Josey with.
Getty
Mariah Carey and Eminem may be the most musical case of vengeance EVER. Mariah released her son, ‘Obsessed’, in which she appeared dressed up as the rapper. A dig at him for claiming they’d hooked up. Eminem released a song about Mariah as well, called Bagpipes from Baghdad.
Getty
They claimed they had an amicable split, but then Calvin prevented Rita from performing their hit ‘I Will Never Let You Go’ at the Teen Choice Awards in 2014. "For anybody who doesn't understand how it works, he wrote and produced the song," Rita said. "So he has to approve anything TV-wise for anybody who doesn't get it. And obviously he owns the rights to it and he didn't approve the Teen Choice Awards." Burn!
Getty
Celebrities who got revenge on their exes
Who can forget Justin Timberlake’s 2002 music video for Cry Me A River which featured a Britney Spears look-a-like?
Getty