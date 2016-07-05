Animal lover Miley Cyrus passed on a holiday message from her new puppy. “Happy 4th from Barbie,” she posted.
Taylor Swift saw the 4th July on Rhode Island with Blake Lively, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid and her new love Tom Hiddleston (who wore his ‘I heart TS’ T-shirt) at her beach house.
Early in the day, Heidi Klum was wiped out from all the excitement! So she stayed asleep on the couch.
“Happiest 4th of July, folks!” Reese Witherspoon shared in a cute Insta post of herself holding a flag.
Train Wreck actress Amy Schumer correctly identified herself as “an American treasure.”
British singer Adele kicked off the American leg of her tour Adele Live 2016 by posting a snap of herself enjoying the US holiday. “Happy 4th July America! Really happy to be here,” she tweeted.
Ashley Tisdale wore a flag on her tank top — and carried one, too. “Happy 4th of July!!” the Tis shared.
Actress Jessica Chastain had a dessert that looked as delicious as it did patriotic. Yum! “What a beautiful #july4th surprise!” she captioned it. “Sending so much love to my countrymen from across the sea! #independanceday.”