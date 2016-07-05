News

How these stars celebrated 4th July

How these stars celebrated 4th July

1/8 Miley Cyrus

Animal lover Miley Cyrus passed on a holiday message from her new puppy. “Happy 4th from Barbie,” she posted.

Instagram

2/8 Taylor Swift’s squad

Taylor Swift saw the 4th July on Rhode Island with Blake Lively, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid and her new love Tom Hiddleston (who wore his ‘I heart TS’ T-shirt) at her beach house.

Instagram

3/8 Heidi Klum

Early in the day, Heidi Klum was wiped out from all the excitement! So she stayed asleep on the couch.

Instagram

4/8 Reese Witherspoon

“Happiest 4th of July, folks!” Reese Witherspoon shared in a cute Insta post of herself holding a flag.

Instagram

5/8 Amy Schumer

Train Wreck actress Amy Schumer correctly identified herself as “an American treasure.”

Instagram

6/8 Adele

British singer Adele kicked off the American leg of her tour Adele Live 2016 by posting a snap of herself enjoying the US holiday. “Happy 4th July America! Really happy to be here,” she tweeted.

Instagram

7/8 Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale wore a flag on her tank top — and carried one, too. “Happy 4th of July!!” the Tis shared.


Instagram

8/8 Jessica Chastain

Actress Jessica Chastain had a dessert that looked as delicious as it did patriotic. Yum! “What a beautiful #july4th surprise!” she captioned it. “Sending so much love to my countrymen from across the sea! #independanceday.”

Instagram

