Hanging out with the king of cool would be number one on our bucket list. No club/VIP section would dare turn you away with ultimate MVP as your wingman. Ted Melfi, who directed Murray in St. Vincent said of the star: "He doesn't think about what's going to happen. He doesn't even book round-trip tickets. Bill buys one-ways and then decides when he wants to go home." Bill Murray, PLEASE TAKE US OUT.
73 years old? More like 73 years young. Harrison Ford loves a good party and has even raged with The Rolling Stones and Monty Python in his heyday. There is actually a Twitter account called 'Harrison Is Drunk' which is pretty much comedy gold.
We'd love to hit the bottle with the Independence Day star and talk all things sci-fi, like whether aliens REALLY exist (of course, obviously).
Sometimes you just need to let loose and Hollywood's notorious party boy would show us all the hot spots. Or dive bars. Either way, count us in. A drunken karaoke session at 3am would be mandatory.
The former US president would be a riot to hang out with. Mostly just to make fun of. We'd ride around on a quad bike, wearing cowboy hats and shooting at cans. Amazing.
"You talkin' to me? You talkin' to me? You talkin' to me?" Quoting The Taxi Driver would never get old. We'd kill to sip Scotch and smoke cigars while pretending we were in the mafia with De Niro as the Godfather.
Rusty would make for an awesome drinking buddy. We'd head to our local pub with the Gladiator star and sink beers while watching his team, The Rabbitohs, play. Ryan gosling, Russell's co-star from The Nice Guys recently spilled on what it was like trying to keep up him AKA impossible: "[Crowe] had a big ice chest of ginger beer and he had a big ice chest of vodka, and he just kept pouring me drinks, and I was like, 'I have to do this’. I'm getting more and more soupy as the night goes on... And I look at the TV screen and Russell's on the TV, accepting this trophy, and he's got his arm around me in Atlanta. And I said, ‘Thank you for a lovely night, I got to get home.’"
We'd get drunk and make prank calls with the Baywatch bae before chowing down on Mickey D's.
We know for a fact Warnie knows how to party. In May, the I'm A Celebrity star was allegedly spotted at a Swingers Party, where he was seen ordering a dominatrix to whip someone! It would be a struggle to keep up but well worth experiencing first-hand.
We'd love to have an all-nighter on Leo's yacht in Cannes. We've seen The Wolf of Wall Street and know just how wild he can get (even if it was just for the cameras). So worth the inferiority complex we'd get from being surrounded by a gaggle of models. Also there's a *slight* chance his boo-boo J.Lo would show up.
A boozy night followed by a bit of naked bongo playing is always a good idea.
A trainwreck waiting to happen. The actor was arrested in 2006 for suspected drink-driving and made anti-Semitic remarks to a policeman. He also faced criminal charges for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva... hmmm maybe hitting the sauce isn't the best idea after all...
