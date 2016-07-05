7/12 Russell Crowe

Rusty would make for an awesome drinking buddy. We'd head to our local pub with the Gladiator star and sink beers while watching his team, The Rabbitohs, play. Ryan gosling, Russell's co-star from The Nice Guys recently spilled on what it was like trying to keep up him AKA impossible: "[Crowe] had a big ice chest of ginger beer and he had a big ice chest of vodka, and he just kept pouring me drinks, and I was like, 'I have to do this’. I'm getting more and more soupy as the night goes on... And I look at the TV screen and Russell's on the TV, accepting this trophy, and he's got his arm around me in Atlanta. And I said, ‘Thank you for a lovely night, I got to get home.’"

Getty Images