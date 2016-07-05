Who we think Warnie should start dating

Shane Warne is a ladies man and very active bachelor. After a recent social media post where Warnie told people not to judge others because perception doesn’t always equal reality, we think he may be ready to find love - or lust, or a date. So, here’s who we think he should start dating…
Delta Goodrem and Warnie are both Aussies who are hugely popular in the UK. Imagine how popular they’d be with the Brits if they became a duo.
Gabi Grecko and Warnie both love to party and she has something in common with Brynne Edelsten - who Warnie shared a ‘nightcap’ with once – being Geoff Edelsten’s ex. Maybe she’ll be more discreet than Brynne. Also she’s sent a flirty Tweet to Shane before.
Apparently the cricketing legend has already hooked up with one of the Real Housewives of Melbourne co-stars (ahem Lydia) so why couldn’t Gina Liano be next?
Warnie is often seen with many-a-blonde babe. He is a ladies man, and seems to favour blondes over darker shades so Samantha Jade could be next on his blonde bombshell list.
But if Warnie feels like shaking his hair-hue up then Pia Miller could be a good option for his dating game. Warnie has shown a keen interest in her previously at the Logies…
Rihanna and Warnie both love to party. Enough said.
Jennifer Lawrence seems to love an older man (read: her romance with Chris Martin). Warnie’s an older guy so perhaps the actress could be a love-match-made-in-heaven for him.
