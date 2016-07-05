News

Who we think Warnie should start dating

1/8 Who we think Warnie should start dating

Shane Warne is a ladies man and very active bachelor. After a recent social media post where Warnie told people not to judge others because perception doesn’t always equal reality, we think he may be ready to find love - or lust, or a date. So, here’s who we think he should start dating…

Instagram

2/8 Delta Goodrem

Delta Goodrem and Warnie are both Aussies who are hugely popular in the UK. Imagine how popular they’d be with the Brits if they became a duo.

Instagram

3/8 Gabi Grecko

Gabi Grecko and Warnie both love to party and she has something in common with Brynne Edelsten - who Warnie shared a ‘nightcap’ with once – being Geoff Edelsten’s ex. Maybe she’ll be more discreet than Brynne. Also she’s sent a flirty Tweet to Shane before.

Instagram

4/8 Gina Liano

Apparently the cricketing legend has already hooked up with one of the Real Housewives of Melbourne co-stars (ahem Lydia) so why couldn’t Gina Liano be next?

Instagram

5/8 Samantha Jade

Warnie is often seen with many-a-blonde babe. He is a ladies man, and seems to favour blondes over darker shades so Samantha Jade could be next on his blonde bombshell list.

Instagram

6/8 Pia Miller

But if Warnie feels like shaking his hair-hue up then Pia Miller could be a good option for his dating game. Warnie has shown a keen interest in her previously at the Logies…

Instagram

7/8 Rihanna

Rihanna and Warnie both love to party. Enough said.

Instagram

8/8 Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence seems to love an older man (read: her romance with Chris Martin). Warnie’s an older guy so perhaps the actress could be a love-match-made-in-heaven for him.

Getty

