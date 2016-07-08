Aussie cricketer Shane Warne is known for his love of booze and cigarettes – and he isn’t one to shy away from the cameras with his top off.
Alec Baldwin is another celebrity who isn’t afraid to strip off for film roles.
YouTube
Wedding Crashers star Vince Vaughn is all about keeping it real.
YouTube
The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor isn’t ashamed to flaunt his bod in films.
YouTube
The comedian has serious dad bod and we think it’s great.
Getty
The American Idol star often spotted walking around the beach with his hairy chest on show.
Getty
The Parks and Recreation star has since toned up his look, but we still loved him when he didn’t care about his abs.
Getty