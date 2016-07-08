News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

A-listers totally owning their dad bod

A-listers totally owning their dad bod

You may also like these galleries

Celebs party at Coachella 2018

Bella Hadid goes topless at Coachella hotel
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser appears in new lingerie campaign
Bindi and Chandler's cutest moments ever

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin enjoy cute beach date

1/7 Shane Warne

Aussie cricketer Shane Warne is known for his love of booze and cigarettes – and he isn’t one to shy away from the cameras with his top off.

Instagram

2/7 Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin is another celebrity who isn’t afraid to strip off for film roles.

YouTube

3/7 Vince Vaughn

Wedding Crashers star Vince Vaughn is all about keeping it real.

YouTube

4/7 Jason Segel

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor isn’t ashamed to flaunt his bod in films.

YouTube

5/7 Adam Sandler

The comedian has serious dad bod and we think it’s great.


Getty

6/7 Simon Cowell

The American Idol star often spotted walking around the beach with his hairy chest on show.

Getty

7/7 Chris Pratt

The Parks and Recreation star has since toned up his look, but we still loved him when he didn’t care about his abs.

Getty

More Galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods
Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Bindi and Chandler's cutest moments ever

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin enjoy cute beach date
Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida