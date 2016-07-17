The funny guy is known for his juvenile sense of humour (see: his entire resume). Well, here’s how he looked as a juvenile. Behold Adam’s first headshot, which must have been taken before he landed his recurring role as Smitty on The Cosby Show in 1987-88. “Blue steel” was the hashtag used to caption the amazingly awkward photo. Another one we’d add? #ThatHair.
The Ted 2 actress got her big break as a soap star. She played Lucy Montgomery on As the World Turns from 1999 to 2001. So this — her “first headshot/résumé” that she posted earlier this year — helped her nab that gig. Big Love and the movie Mamma Mia! helped solidify her stardom.
Guardians of the Galaxy actor for this circa 2000 shot, which gives us vibes of Christopher Atkins in Blue Lagoon. He made fun of himself. “The name’s Douchemaster McChest and this is my first headshot. You’re welcome.” Two long years later, the future star of Parks and Recreation landed a role in Everwood, followed by a part in The O.C. — and the rest, as they say, is history.
Desperate Housewives catapulted the Texan to fame in 2004, but the newlywed was pounding the pavement for years before that. This is her “first headshot ever,” she shared on Instagram, making it from before she landed her first TV roles — on the soap operas General Hospital (2000) and The Young and the Restless (2001). “What up with the puffy hair?” she quipped about the pic, which showed off her “jet-black” natural hair color.
The Younger star wrote “Thanks, Mom” for this glamour shot taken back in 1993. Four years later she landed her first (uncredited) extra gig in the TV movie True Women, which starred a young Angelina Jolie, and four years after that she was Lizzie McGuire. By then she could afford diamonds instead of these gigantic rhinestones.
We bet young Joe never would have imagined that one day a babe like Sofia Vergara would be running her hands through his hair. “My old headshot from when I was 18 years old,” the Magic Mike XXL actor wrote of the 1995 gem. It was seven long years later that he got his first big part — and it was a good one, nabbing a small role in 2002′s Spider-Man.
This headshot of the future Oscar nominee was taken by her brother, Ben Watts, around 1995. It led to David Lynch casting her in 2001’s Mulholland Drive. “It started with this pic,” Watts wrote. “He searches through piles of photos and picks 3 or 4 he wants to meet. I got real lucky.”
The Pitch Perfect star unveiled this goodie — her first acting headshot — on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “It’s so embarrassing,” she said with a laugh about the circa 1998 shot. “I’m 18 or 19 here holding a softball mitt, and just in case you didn’t know I was sporty, a softball. I don’t know what’s happening with my feral hair. I’m also wearing the world’s thinnest gold chain. … But just so you know my gangster, ghetto roots, we’ve got the graffiti in the background.” The Aussie actress came onto our radar many years later in 2011, when she appeared in Bridesmaids.
