The Pitch Perfect star unveiled this goodie — her first acting headshot — on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “It’s so embarrassing,” she said with a laugh about the circa 1998 shot. “I’m 18 or 19 here holding a softball mitt, and just in case you didn’t know I was sporty, a softball. I don’t know what’s happening with my feral hair. I’m also wearing the world’s thinnest gold chain. … But just so you know my gangster, ghetto roots, we’ve got the graffiti in the background.” The Aussie actress came onto our radar many years later in 2011, when she appeared in Bridesmaids.

