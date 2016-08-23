10 times Mariah Carey was the ultimate diva

Mariah Carey has made headlines for her diva-like behaviour AGAIN! According to 'The Fix', her husband-to-be, James Packer, attempted to play some sexy tunes to get her in the mood. The problem? James allegedly played Beyonce's 'Crazy In Love'. A big no-no in Mariah's eyes. "Oh boy, was that a disaster! Mariah threw the computer that was playing it via speakers out the window," claims the insider. "She ran out of the room screaming. The night was obviously finished for James, and they retreated to separate parts of the house. And she had a few glasses of wine to cool down." Bring on her reality show we say!
Getty Images
According to The New York Post, the singer only enters a restaurant to her own songs.
Diners at the Ristorante Aurora in Capri, Italy, were in shock when a loud Mariah Carey hit started belting out of the speakers at 11pm.
“She literally had an entrance song,” an observer told The New York Post, before adding that the ‘Fantasy’ singer’s tunes played all night.
But that’s not even the weirdest thing the songstress has done. Scroll for more of the 46-year-old’s most diva-esque moments.
Mariah will NEVER be seen in fluorescent lighting.
“I’m wearing these glasses because we’re in fluorescent lighting,” she said in a preview clip for her reality show Mariah’s World. “I have a rule which states that I will not be seen in fluorescent lighting without sunglasses – I know, it’s very nineties.”
Mariah expects the same treatment for her children as she does for herself.
When Mariah gave birth to her twins Morrocan and Monroe in 2011, she demanded a live version of her song Fantasy play in the background. The mum-of-two told Barbara Walters that it was so her newborns, “could hear the applause as they entered the world.”
THAT feud with Nicki Minaj on American Idol.
Mariah told Kyle and Jackie O that being on American Idol was the worst experience of her life. During her time on the show there was a catfight between her and Nicki Minaj. Reportedly it was because the diva thought she’d be the only woman on the panel and wasn’t happy when that wasn’t the case.
Mariah does NOT fly economy class. Ever.
Once Mariah booked out an entire flight for herself. When the popstar appeared in low-budget film Tennessee in 2008 she was told she had to fly economy class due to budget restraints. So, she agreed and then booked out the entire flight and travelled alone in the cabin.
She loves a red carpet.
In 2005 Mariah refused to get out of her limo when she arrived at the lavish London Baglioni hotel. She had rented 15 rooms there but waited until staff had rolled out a red carpet lined with candles before she made her entrance.
She won't take any less than dining with the best.
The New York Post reported that Mariah stormed out of President Obama’s inauguration ceremony because she was mad that she hadn’t been seated at the same table as Michelle and Barack Obama.
Her voice is treated like royalty.
The singer told V Magazine that she sleeps with 20 humidifiers in her room. Mariah told the publication that they sit around her bed to protect her voice. She also told them her TV is behind glass.
Her fans can expect a high-class affair when they meet her.
At a 2008 autograph-signing event in London department store, Selfridges, Mariah demanded an antique table worth $102, 000 and sat in a throne worth $2043 while surrounding herself with roses and butterflies.