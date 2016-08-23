2/10 10 times Mariah Carey was the ultimate diva

According to The New York Post, the singer only enters a restaurant to her own songs.

Diners at the Ristorante Aurora in Capri, Italy, were in shock when a loud Mariah Carey hit started belting out of the speakers at 11pm.

“She literally had an entrance song,” an observer told The New York Post, before adding that the ‘Fantasy’ singer’s tunes played all night.

But that’s not even the weirdest thing the songstress has done. Scroll for more of the 46-year-old’s most diva-esque moments.