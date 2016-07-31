News

Former Disney darlings who went wild

Lindsay Lohan

1/8 Lindsay Lohan

Lilo was so innocent on Disney’s remake of The Parent Trap in 1998, but then she fell off the deep end. She recently seemed to have straightened out her image after settling down with Egor Tarabasov, but that went belly-up last week. The actress accused Egor of cheating on her with a prostitute, after she caught him out partying with another woman and hinted she may be pregnant in a series of now-deleted messages on Twitter and Instagram. Oh the drama!

Instagram

2/8 Selena Gomez

After being cast in the Wizards of Waverly Place in 2007, the starlet then formed her band Selena Gomez & the Scene. Fast forward a few years – and a messy break-up with Justin Bieber – and the 23-year-old has completely sexed up her image by appearing naked on the front cover of her second studio album, Revival.

Getty

3/8 Demi Lovato

She started off as a cute kid in Camp Rock and broke away from good girl image following a stint in rehab in 2010. Since then Demi, 23, has been looking more sizzling than ever and recently celebrated three years sober.

Getty

4/8 Miley Cyrus

The Hannah Montana star well and truly kissed goodbye to her Disney days after she bleached her hair, made twerking popular and then straddled a wrecking ball naked!

Getty

5/8 Vanessa Hudgens

Following the success of High School Musical, Vanessa quickly shook off her squeaky-clean persona by playing a stripper in Sucker Punch. Soon after that, nude photos of Vanessa leaked online and she’s had a more edgy appearance ever since.

Getty

6/8 Bella Thorne

The teen sensation found fame on Disney’s Shake It Up before discovering her inner sex goddess to play high school mean girl Madison Morgan in The Duff.

Getty

7/8 Hilary Duff

How adorable was the Lizzy McGuire star when she was younger? These the yummy mummy now splits her time between making sexy music videos and doting on her adorable son Lucas.

Getty

8/8 Ashley Tisdale

The former High School Musical star raised more than just eyebrows when she posed topless in a leather jacket for the front cover of Maxim in 2013.

Getty

