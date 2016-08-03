News

Ruby Rose's romantic getaway makes us miss summer

1/8 Ruby Rose's romantic getaway makes us miss summer

Ruby Rose has been enjoying the European summer with new girlfriend Harley Gusman and we are totally jealous!

Instagram

2/8 Ruby Rose's romantic getaway makes us miss summer

The Orange Is The New Black star has been sharing a heap of envy-inducing holiday pictures to social media.

Instagram

3/8 Ruby Rose's romantic getaway makes us miss summer

If only we were jumping off a boat into crystal clear waters...

Instagram

4/8 Ruby Rose's romantic getaway makes us miss summer

Ruby has also been joined by best friend Courtney.

Instagram

5/8 Ruby Rose's romantic getaway makes us miss summer

While Ruby's native Australia freezes during the winter, the actress enjoys a day poolside with her friends.

Instagram

6/8 Ruby Rose's romantic getaway makes us miss summer

Ruby doesn't seem to have a care in the world...

Instagram

7/8 Ruby Rose's romantic getaway makes us miss summer

All her snaps are making us miss the warm sun!

Instagram

8/8 Ruby Rose's romantic getaway makes us miss summer

Even in black and white her holiday looks amazing!

Instagram

