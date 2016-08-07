The Bachelorette, Season 1

When Richie said to Sam Frost: "I'm falling in you" and totally avoided saying the L-word. SO MUCH AWKWARD.
Every time Richie says "cool bananas". Stop trying to make "Fetch'" happen.
When Eliza tried to serenade Richie but completely missed the mark. "Look at you, my heartbeat is forever new. I bet you're real romantic always ready for a laugh," she sang to Richie, who stood there like a deer in headlights.
When Richie went to kiss Megan but she totally dodged it and both were left basking in the awkward aftermath.
Blake orchestrated a wedding-themed shoot for all 20 bachelorettes vying for his love. Ick.
Laurina had a meltdown over eating a "dirty street pie" on the side of the road and erupted in tears. Television gold.
When Blake started crying during, well, let's be honest, most rose ceremonies. It was painful for us all.
When a contestant wouldn't shut up about anal glands when she had some one-one-one time with Sam Wood. FYI, she's a vet, but there is a time and a place to talk about nasty work stuff.
When Michael Turnbull's dad creepily hit on Sam Frost. "I’ve been looking forward to meeting you. I’ve seen a thousand pictures but in real life you are absolutely beautiful," he said. Ew. Ew. Ew.
In US Bachelor when Ben Higgins opened up about losing two close friends in a plane crash, contestant Olivia empathised by talking about her cankles. "People have written blogs that I have cankles.. it's the scariest thing ever," she said, wiping tears from her eyes. Stop talking plz.
When a contestant farted during a date and blamed it on the sand. LOL. “I slipped in the sand,” she said. “Squeaky sand, hey?” Bachelor Arthur joked.
