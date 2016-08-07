News

A round up of the most AWKWARD Bachelor moments to date

The Bachelorette, Season 1

1/11 The Bachelorette, Season 1

When Richie said to Sam Frost: "I'm falling in you" and totally avoided saying the L-word. SO MUCH AWKWARD.


Channel Ten

2/11 The Bachelorette, Season 1

Every time Richie says "cool bananas". Stop trying to make "Fetch'" happen.


Channel 10

3/11 The Bachelor, Season 4

When Eliza tried to serenade Richie but completely missed the mark. "Look at you, my heartbeat is forever new. I bet you're real romantic always ready for a laugh," she sang to Richie, who stood there like a deer in headlights.


Channel Ten

4/11 The Bachelor, Season 4

When Richie went to kiss Megan but she totally dodged it and both were left basking in the awkward aftermath.


Channel Ten

5/11 The Bachelor, Season 2

Blake orchestrated a wedding-themed shoot for all 20 bachelorettes vying for his love. Ick.


Channel Ten

6/11 The Bachelor, Season 2

Laurina had a meltdown over eating a "dirty street pie" on the side of the road and erupted in tears. Television gold.


Channel Ten

7/11 The Bachelor, Season 2

When Blake started crying during, well, let's be honest, most rose ceremonies. It was painful for us all.


Channel Ten

8/11 The Bachelor, Season 3

When a contestant wouldn't shut up about anal glands when she had some one-one-one time with Sam Wood. FYI, she's a vet, but there is a time and a place to talk about nasty work stuff.


Channel Ten

9/11 The Bachelorette, Season 1

When Michael Turnbull's dad creepily hit on Sam Frost. "I’ve been looking forward to meeting you. I’ve seen a thousand pictures but in real life you are absolutely beautiful," he said. Ew. Ew. Ew.


Channel Ten

10/11 The Bachelor US

In US Bachelor when Ben Higgins opened up about losing two close friends in a plane crash, contestant Olivia empathised by talking about her cankles. "People have written blogs that I have cankles.. it's the scariest thing ever," she said, wiping tears from her eyes. Stop talking plz.


Channel Ten

11/11 The Bachelor NZ

When a contestant farted during a date and blamed it on the sand. LOL. “I slipped in the sand,” she said. “Squeaky sand, hey?” Bachelor Arthur joked.


Channel Ten

