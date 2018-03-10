News

Can Chris Hemsworth get any hotter?

Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

1/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

Chris Hemsworth just being his hot self at the beach.

Instagram/chrishemsworth

2/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

Wouldn't mind joining this holiday.

Instagram/chrishemsworth

3/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

How hot is Chris Hemsworth as Crocodile Dundee?

Instagram / @chrishemsworth

4/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

There's nothing better than a man looking suave in a suit, other than Chris Hemsworth looking suave in a suit.

Getty

5/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

Major, major bicep. Elsa is a lucky woman.

Instagram / @elsapatakyconfidential

6/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

We couldn't help but swoon when Chris recently showed his environmental warrior side, partnering up with the 100 Islands Project to help protect the world's oceans for future generations. What a guy!

Instagram

7/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

Chris Hemworth showed off his INSANE biceps while out with wife Elsa Pataky with the actress poking fun at her hubby writing, "Stop flexing chris, it's gross!!" #couplegoals right there!

Instagram

8/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

Elsa's number one fan is definitely Chris! "Probably gonna use my special powers to track down this wild beauty," he captioned the shot of himself reading his wife's interview. Our hearts can't take it! Too cute!

Instagram

9/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

Chris can work-out shirtless ANYTIME. Those arms.... those abs! Is it hot in here or is that just us?

Instagram

10/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

Chris and Elsa clapped back at the mags who reported that the couple were headed for splitsville. "Looking for a new wife according to @womansdayaus and other misleading outlets! Honey you still love me right?! @elsapatakyconfidential #thanksfortheheadsup," he wrote.

Instagram

11/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

Proving that is just a good guy, Chris showed his support for the Polished Man charity which aims to stop violence against children.

Instagram

12/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

When the Western Bulldogs won the AFL Grand Final last year Chris was VERY happy! He can flex those biceps anytime he wants!

Instagram

13/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

We've never seen a hotter superhero than when Chris plays Thor.

Marvel

14/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

Chris was pretty damn fine in THOSE hilarious scenes in The Vacation.

New Line Cinema

15/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

As a Byron Bay local, Chris is seen on the reg out for a surf!

Getty

16/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

Chris in nothing but a towel is a pretty good view.

Getty

17/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

There's no denying he scrubs up well on the red carpet!

Getty

18/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

Even when he's not Thor, he's Thor!

Getty

19/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

He sure knows how to let loose!

Instagram

20/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

That kangaroo was lucky enough to get a selfie with Chris!

Instagram

21/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

While we love Chris, brothers Luke and Liam are also very genetically blessed! Nothing like a group shot while hanging out together!

Instagram

22/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

He makes the #Standardtouristshot look good!

Instagram

23/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

Chris gets goofy!

Instagram

24/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

A fresh faced Chris was a total babe after he burst onto the scene, getting his big break on Home and Away.

Getty

25/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

Elsa and Chris pack on the PDA on the red carpet!

Getty

26/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

Even when he looked like a hobo, he was still a mega babe.

Instagram

27/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

That smile makes us melt!

Getty

28/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

Chris' firstborn daughter India Rose looks like a tiny doll in her dad's arms!

Getty

29/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

We're never against the actor in a wet shirt...

Getty

30/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

Chris always has time for the fans!

Getty

31/31 Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

He's definitely a family man, sharing this sweet shot with one of his sons!

Instagram

