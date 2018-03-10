Chris Hemsworth's hottest moments

Chris Hemsworth just being his hot self at the beach.
Instagram/chrishemsworth
Wouldn't mind joining this holiday.
Instagram/chrishemsworth
How hot is Chris Hemsworth as Crocodile Dundee?
Instagram / @chrishemsworth
There's nothing better than a man looking suave in a suit, other than Chris Hemsworth looking suave in a suit.
Getty
Major, major bicep. Elsa is a lucky woman.
Instagram / @elsapatakyconfidential
We couldn't help but swoon when Chris recently showed his environmental warrior side, partnering up with the 100 Islands Project to help protect the world's oceans for future generations. What a guy!
Chris Hemworth showed off his INSANE biceps while out with wife Elsa Pataky with the actress poking fun at her hubby writing, "Stop flexing chris, it's gross!!" #couplegoals right there!
Elsa's number one fan is definitely Chris! "Probably gonna use my special powers to track down this wild beauty," he captioned the shot of himself reading his wife's interview. Our hearts can't take it! Too cute!
Chris can work-out shirtless ANYTIME. Those arms.... those abs! Is it hot in here or is that just us?
Chris and Elsa clapped back at the mags who reported that the couple were headed for splitsville. "Looking for a new wife according to @womansdayaus and other misleading outlets! Honey you still love me right?! @elsapatakyconfidential #thanksfortheheadsup," he wrote.
Proving that is just a good guy, Chris showed his support for the Polished Man charity which aims to stop violence against children.
When the Western Bulldogs won the AFL Grand Final last year Chris was VERY happy! He can flex those biceps anytime he wants!
We've never seen a hotter superhero than when Chris plays Thor.
Marvel
Chris was pretty damn fine in THOSE hilarious scenes in The Vacation.
New Line Cinema
As a Byron Bay local, Chris is seen on the reg out for a surf!
Getty
Chris in nothing but a towel is a pretty good view.
Getty
There's no denying he scrubs up well on the red carpet!
Getty
Even when he's not Thor, he's Thor!
Getty
He sure knows how to let loose!
That kangaroo was lucky enough to get a selfie with Chris!
While we love Chris, brothers Luke and Liam are also very genetically blessed! Nothing like a group shot while hanging out together!
He makes the #Standardtouristshot look good!
Chris gets goofy!
A fresh faced Chris was a total babe after he burst onto the scene, getting his big break on Home and Away.
Getty
Elsa and Chris pack on the PDA on the red carpet!
Getty
Even when he looked like a hobo, he was still a mega babe.
That smile makes us melt!
Getty
Chris' firstborn daughter India Rose looks like a tiny doll in her dad's arms!
Getty
We're never against the actor in a wet shirt...
Getty
Chris always has time for the fans!
Getty
He's definitely a family man, sharing this sweet shot with one of his sons!