6/11 Mila Kunis

"The one topic of conversation we always had even prior to having kids was was 'how do you raise a child to not be an a**hole? And it's so important because we both came from pretty solid poverty backgrounds and grew up very poor and are very much self-made.

"Nothing has been handed to us and our kids won't know what that is like. So it's a matter of teaching them from a very early age that "mommy and daddy may have a dollar but you're poor. You are not rich, you are very poor. You have nothing. Mommy and daddy have a bank account," she hilariously said about motherhood.

Getty Images