In 1991 Madonna attended her first Cannes Film Festival when the documentary In Bed with Madonna premiered. Madge arrived in a silk robe, which she took off to reveal her undergarment, which was a Jean-Paul Gaultier cone bra.
Source: AAP
In 2003 Madonna locked lips for a saucy pash with Britney Spears on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards. Madonna pulled the popstar in for a tonsil-hockey show that caused people to erupt online.
Source: Getty
At the Grammys in 2015 Madonna gave cameras and the crowd more than they bargained for when she flashed a lot of cheek. The Like a Virgin singer said she had an, “inspired wardrobe malfunction…It’s the age of a**.”
Source: Getty
Madonna kissed Drake on stage during a Coachella performance in 2015. Many people reported that Drake was ‘disgusted’ by the kiss, but he said he was just in shock and thanked Madonna for it.
Source: Getty
That same year Madonna caused controversy when she posted an image of Princess Diana, impersonating her Rebel Heart album cover, on Instagram. Many people deemed this as insensitive.
Source: Instagram
During a performance at the Brit Awards in 2015, Madonna had a famous stack. The 56-year-old fell down a flight of stairs from a wardrobe malfunction when her cape got in the way.
Source: Getty
Her many risqué outfits from French designer Jean Paul Gaultier have caused a lot of commentary and conversation. She is forever pushing limits with her attire.
Source: AAP
Them grills. Madonna loved her golden teeth, even wearing them to the Grammys in 2014.
Source: AAP