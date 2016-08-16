News

Happy 57th birthday Madonna!

1/8 Madge’s top 10 most WTF moments...

In 1991 Madonna attended her first Cannes Film Festival when the documentary In Bed with Madonna premiered. Madge arrived in a silk robe, which she took off to reveal her undergarment, which was a Jean-Paul Gaultier cone bra.

Source: AAP

2/8 Madge’s top 10 most WTF moments...

In 2003 Madonna locked lips for a saucy pash with Britney Spears on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards. Madonna pulled the popstar in for a tonsil-hockey show that caused people to erupt online.

Source: Getty

3/8 Madge’s top 10 most WTF moments...

At the Grammys in 2015 Madonna gave cameras and the crowd more than they bargained for when she flashed a lot of cheek. The Like a Virgin singer said she had an, “inspired wardrobe malfunction…It’s the age of a**.”

Source: Getty

4/8 Madge’s top 10 most WTF moments...

Madonna kissed Drake on stage during a Coachella performance in 2015. Many people reported that Drake was ‘disgusted’ by the kiss, but he said he was just in shock and thanked Madonna for it.

Source: Getty

5/8 Madge’s top 10 most WTF moments...

That same year Madonna caused controversy when she posted an image of Princess Diana, impersonating her Rebel Heart album cover, on Instagram. Many people deemed this as insensitive.

Source: Instagram

6/8 Madge’s top 10 most WTF moments...

During a performance at the Brit Awards in 2015, Madonna had a famous stack. The 56-year-old fell down a flight of stairs from a wardrobe malfunction when her cape got in the way.

Source: Getty

7/8 Madge’s top 10 most WTF moments...

Her many risqué outfits from French designer Jean Paul Gaultier have caused a lot of commentary and conversation. She is forever pushing limits with her attire.

Source: AAP

8/8 Madge’s top 10 most WTF moments...

Them grills. Madonna loved her golden teeth, even wearing them to the Grammys in 2014.

Source: AAP

