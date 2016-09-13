PICS: Christie Hayes' stunning countryside wedding

Former Home and Away actress Christie Hayes has wed partner Daniel White in a stunning countryside wedding.
The couple married at the Royal National Park an hour out of Sydney last month.
Daniel and Christie have two children together, Hendrix and Harley.
They were surrounded by family and friends as they said I do!
Christie got teary during her husband's vows.
It was third time lucky for the actress and Daniel, who had previously tried to plan two other weddings.
The beautiful wedding cake.
Christie looked to be enjoying every minute of her wedding!
The pair had a whirlwind romance before getting engaged.
Daniel popped the question to Christie only three months after their first date.
Christie and Daniel during the ceremony.
Legally man and wife!
Christie has no shortage of gorgeous photos from her big day!
So loved up!
The first kiss.
