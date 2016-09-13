News

Ex-Home and Away star Christie Hayes' stunning countryside wedding

1/15 PICS: Christie Hayes' stunning countryside wedding

Former Home and Away actress Christie Hayes has wed partner Daniel White in a stunning countryside wedding.

Christie Hayes

2/15 PICS: Christie Hayes' stunning countryside wedding

The couple married at the Royal National Park an hour out of Sydney last month.

Christie Hayes

3/15 PICS: Christie Hayes' stunning countryside wedding

Daniel and Christie have two children together, Hendrix and Harley.

Christie Hayes

4/15 PICS: Christie Hayes' stunning countryside wedding

They were surrounded by family and friends as they said I do!

Christie Hayes

5/15 PICS: Christie Hayes' stunning countryside wedding

Christie got teary during her husband's vows.

Christie Hayes

6/15 PICS: Christie Hayes' stunning countryside wedding

It was third time lucky for the actress and Daniel, who had previously tried to plan two other weddings.

Christie Hayes

7/15 PICS: Christie Hayes' stunning countryside wedding

The beautiful wedding cake.

Christie Hayes

8/15 PICS: Christie Hayes' stunning countryside wedding

Christie looked to be enjoying every minute of her wedding!

Christie Hayes

9/15 PICS: Christie Hayes' stunning countryside wedding

The pair had a whirlwind romance before getting engaged.

Christie Hayes

10/15 PICS: Christie Hayes' stunning countryside wedding

Daniel popped the question to Christie only three months after their first date.

Christie Hayes

11/15 PICS: Christie Hayes' stunning countryside wedding

Christie and Daniel during the ceremony.

Christie Hayes

12/15 PICS: Christie Hayes' stunning countryside wedding

Legally man and wife!

Christie Hayes

13/15 PICS: Christie Hayes' stunning countryside wedding

Christie has no shortage of gorgeous photos from her big day!

Christie Hayes

14/15 PICS: Christie Hayes' stunning countryside wedding

So loved up!

Christie Hayes

15/15 PICS: Christie Hayes' stunning countryside wedding

The first kiss.

Christie Hayes

