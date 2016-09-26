News

In pics: The most out-there Brownlow outfits of all time

1/25 The most out-there Brownlows dresses of all time

It's almost time for the 2016 Brownlows to get underway, and to celebrate, here's some of the most OMG fashion moments from over the years, starting with Gabi Grecko's ensemble in 2014...

Getty Images

2/25 The most out-there Brownlows dresses of all time

Brynne Edelsten, 2010

Getty Images

3/25 The most out-there Brownlows dresses of all time

Shane and Deanne Woewodin, 2015

Getty Images

4/25 The most out-there Brownlows dresses of all time

Matt and Ash Priddis, 2015

Getty Images

5/25 The most out-there Brownlows dresses of all time

Beck Twigley and Chris Judd, 2004

Getty Images

6/25 The most out-there Brownlows dresses of all time

Brynne Edelsten, 2012

Getty Images

7/25 The most out-there Brownlows dresses of all time

Andrew Swallow's wife, Elise, 2013

Getty Images

8/25 The most out-there Brownlows dresses of all time

Brynne Edelsten, 2011

Getty Images

9/25 The most out-there Brownlows dresses of all time

Nick Maxwell's wife, Erin, 2013

Getty Images

10/25 The most out-there Brownlows dresses of all time

Nathan Grima's partner, Jacinta Spence, 2010

Getty Images

11/25 The most out-there Brownlows dresses of all time

Jason Gram's partner, Kaite Williams, 2006

Getty Images

12/25 The most out-there Brownlows dresses of all time

Kane Cornes's wife, Lucy, 2010

Getty Images

13/25 The most out-there Brownlows dresses of all time

Nick Dal Santo and Melanie Smerdon, 2005

Getty Images

14/25 The most out-there Brownlows dresses of all time

Matthew Richardson and Merinda Jackson, 2005

Getty Images

15/25 The most out-there Brownlows dresses of all time

Natalie and Richard Osborne, 2002

Getty Images

16/25 The most out-there Brownlows dresses of all time

Stephen Quartermain's wife Paige, 2006

Getty Images

17/25 The most out-there Brownlows dresses of all time

Rachel and Andrew McLeod, 2006

Getty Images

18/25 The most out-there Brownlows dresses of all time

Chris's wife Rebecca Judd, 2015

Getty Images

19/25 The most out-there Brownlows dresses of all time

Reporter Rebecca Maddern, 2015

Getty Images

20/25 The most out-there Brownlows dresses of all time

Natalie and Richard Osborne, 2000

Getty Images

21/25 The most out-there Brownlows dresses of all time

Daniel Cross and partner Samantha Mallia, 2005

Getty Images

22/25 The most out-there Brownlows dresses of all time

Sam Newman's partner Sarita Stella, 2002

Getty Images

23/25 The most out-there Brownlows dresses of all time

Trent Croad and partner Tanya Stewart, 2004

Getty Images

24/25 The most out-there Brownlows dresses of all time

Tanya Stewart and Trent Croad, 2004

Getty Images

25/25 The most out-there Brownlows dresses of all time

Dane Swan's partner Taylor Wilson, 2015. Stick with Be for all your red carpet coverage of the Brownlows. PLUS, we'll be live on Facebook with sassy social media star Alan Tsibulya from 5.30pm, where he'll be dissecting this year's best and worst dressed. Stand by!

Getty Images

