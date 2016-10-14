Marnie Simpson

We like to consider ourselves open minded sorts over at Be, but the Geordie Shore star’s tale is a real stomach churner.
On the UK’s latest series of Celebrity Big Brother – where she snuck in a vibrator shaped like an icecream - Marnie let slip that she once did a number two on someone during sex!
“Listen, it happens to the best of us!” she argued.
Does it?!
She loves getting up close and personal with her GS mates, tashing on with Marnie, Charlotte, and apparently anyone else who comes her way.
When her co-star Sophie Kasaei asked her, “Am I your MAN still after that time you tried to finger me?" Chloe replied, "Don't think your special cause a tried to finger you! A finger all me pals."
Okaaaay.
If you thought Marnie’s tale was bad, her co-star Scotty T’s will floor you.
The infamous Lothario admits he had a huge accident while sharing the love with a lady in Ibiza.
"I was shagging this lass - standard - and I followed through,” he says, before revealing how he managed to hide his faux pas so the games could continue.
"Listen, this is how clever Scotty T is. At the same time she is still going, I got the sheet and started wiping my arse. After that, right, I'm kicking the sheet off the bed.
"When I finished, I stood up. And she was on the bed, and I told her, 'Look, I'm just going to the toilet'... And I was kicking [the sheet] out of view!"
Gross!!
Scotty T
Warning: was has been read cannot be unread.
The former glamour model's tale involves her ex Alex Reid and a vodka bottle.
"I couldn't put enough up there," she says. "A lot of straight men like to have the pinkie up there, but Alex wanted it all.That's why I divorced him. Because I didn't want to be the man."
Getty
As TMI’s go, the Only Way Is Essex stars’ yarn is quite a sweet one.
Recalling the first night they ever hooked up in a joint interview with heat magazine, Arg reveals they got down and dirty to Backstreet Boys.
“We had a couple of drinks but we weren't drunk,” he says.
"We got to my hotel room and she made me go downstairs and get her a brandy and coke. I came upstairs and she's lying in bed in her silk and lace."
"I've always got nice underwear on - I don't mess about,” says Gemma, before Arg adds, "And she was playing the Backstreet Boys! It was magic... It's the best sex I've ever had."
It’s a good job Char gives zero f*cks because any lesser woman would have died of embarrassment after peeing the bed during sex.
And not just any bed – co-star Ricci’s grandmother’s bed.
Of course, her shagging partner Gaz refuses to let her forget it.
Asked what his worse sexual experience is, he admits, “There was one time when the girl p****d the bed…”