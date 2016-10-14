News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

TMI! The most shocking celeb sex confessions ever

Marnie Simpson

You may also like these galleries

Celebrities that no longer look like themselves

Sam Smith's epic transformation
Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy journey

Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy journey
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt opens up about stretch marks

1/6 Marnie Simpson

We like to consider ourselves open minded sorts over at Be, but the Geordie Shore star’s tale is a real stomach churner.

On the UK’s latest series of Celebrity Big Brother – where she snuck in a vibrator shaped like an icecream - Marnie let slip that she once did a number two on someone during sex!

“Listen, it happens to the best of us!” she argued.

Does it?!

Instagram

2/6 Chloe Ferry

She loves getting up close and personal with her GS mates, tashing on with Marnie, Charlotte, and apparently anyone else who comes her way.

When her co-star Sophie Kasaei asked her, “Am I your MAN still after that time you tried to finger me?" Chloe replied, "Don't think your special cause a tried to finger you! A finger all me pals."

Okaaaay.



Instagram

3/6 Scotty T

If you thought Marnie’s tale was bad, her co-star Scotty T’s will floor you.

The infamous Lothario admits he had a huge accident while sharing the love with a lady in Ibiza.

"I was shagging this lass - standard - and I followed through,” he says, before revealing how he managed to hide his faux pas so the games could continue.

"Listen, this is how clever Scotty T is. At the same time she is still going, I got the sheet and started wiping my arse. After that, right, I'm kicking the sheet off the bed.

"When I finished, I stood up. And she was on the bed, and I told her, 'Look, I'm just going to the toilet'... And I was kicking [the sheet] out of view!"

Gross!!

Scotty T

4/6 Katie Price

Warning: was has been read cannot be unread.

The former glamour model's tale involves her ex Alex Reid and a vodka bottle.

"I couldn't put enough up there," she says. "A lot of straight men like to have the pinkie up there, but Alex wanted it all.That's why I divorced him. Because I didn't want to be the man."

Getty

5/6 Arg and Gemma Collins

As TMI’s go, the Only Way Is Essex stars’ yarn is quite a sweet one.

Recalling the first night they ever hooked up in a joint interview with heat magazine, Arg reveals they got down and dirty to Backstreet Boys.

“We had a couple of drinks but we weren't drunk,” he says.

"We got to my hotel room and she made me go downstairs and get her a brandy and coke. I came upstairs and she's lying in bed in her silk and lace."

"I've always got nice underwear on - I don't mess about,” says Gemma, before Arg adds, "And she was playing the Backstreet Boys! It was magic... It's the best sex I've ever had."


Instagram

6/6 Charlotte Crosby and Gary Beadle

It’s a good job Char gives zero f*cks because any lesser woman would have died of embarrassment after peeing the bed during sex.

And not just any bed – co-star Ricci’s grandmother’s bed.

Of course, her shagging partner Gaz refuses to let her forget it.

Asked what his worse sexual experience is, he admits, “There was one time when the girl p****d the bed…”


Instagram

More Galleries

Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt opens up about stretch marks
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Florence shows Jake what he's missing
Celebrities that no longer look like themselves

Sam Smith's epic transformation