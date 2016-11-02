Amy Schumer quits 1-bed studio for $16m NYC penthouse

Just last year she insisted she was living a povo life in New York, revealing that her home was a studio apartment with a pull-down bed.
"I’m like the richest person I know and I have a one-bedroom and a walk-up," she told BBC Radio 1. "My bed folds up into the wall and I iron there.”
Here's what her old place looked like...
Zillow
This is her old bedroom, which is cute and all...
Zillow
But this is how she now rolls in her plush $15.7million penthouse in New York's luxe Upper West Side.
Brown Harris Stevens
This was Amy's former dining room...
Zillow
But her table for two was no match for this dining area. Those views are to die for!
Brown Harris Stevens
Her old apartment had a very homely vibe.
Zillow
But her new one has all the bells and whistles!
Brown Harris Stevens
Her old kitchen has everything you need...
Zillow
Except for marble-top benches and views overlooking NY (not pictured). It's pretty safe to say the star has made it.
Brown Harris Stevens