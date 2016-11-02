1/9 Amy Schumer quits 1-bed studio for $16m NYC penthouse

Just last year she insisted she was living a povo life in New York, revealing that her home was a studio apartment with a pull-down bed.

"I’m like the richest person I know and I have a one-bedroom and a walk-up," she told BBC Radio 1. "My bed folds up into the wall and I iron there.”

Here's what her old place looked like...

Zillow