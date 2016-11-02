News

Amy Schumer quits 1-bed studio for $16m NYC penthouse

Amy Schumer

1/9 Amy Schumer quits 1-bed studio for $16m NYC penthouse

Just last year she insisted she was living a povo life in New York, revealing that her home was a studio apartment with a pull-down bed.

"I’m like the richest person I know and I have a one-bedroom and a walk-up," she told BBC Radio 1. "My bed folds up into the wall and I iron there.”

Here's what her old place looked like...


Zillow

2/9 Amy Schumer quits 1-bed studio for $16m NYC penthouse

This is her old bedroom, which is cute and all...

Zillow

3/9 Amy Schumer quits 1-bed studio for $16m NYC penthouse

But this is how she now rolls in her plush $15.7million penthouse in New York's luxe Upper West Side.


Brown Harris Stevens

4/9 Amy Schumer quits 1-bed studio for $16m NYC penthouse

This was Amy's former dining room...

Zillow

5/9 Amy Schumer quits 1-bed studio for $16m NYC penthouse

But her table for two was no match for this dining area. Those views are to die for!

Brown Harris Stevens

6/9 Amy Schumer quits 1-bed studio for $16m NYC penthouse

Her old apartment had a very homely vibe.

Zillow

7/9 Amy Schumer upsized her one-bedroom home into a $12m mansion

But her new one has all the bells and whistles!

Brown Harris Stevens

8/9 Amy Schumer quits 1-bed studio for $16m NYC penthouse

Her old kitchen has everything you need...

Zillow

9/9 Amy Schumer quits 1-bed studio for $16m NYC penthouse

Except for marble-top benches and views overlooking NY (not pictured). It's pretty safe to say the star has made it.

Brown Harris Stevens

