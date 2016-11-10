News

Cosmopolitan Women of the Year Awards 2016 red carpet arrivals

Aussie stars at the 2016 Cosmopolitan Women of the Year Awards

1/10 Delta Goodrem

Delta Goodrem took some time out of her Australian Wings of The Wild Tour to attend the annual event, where she was accepted into Cosmopolitan Australia’s Hall of Fame.

Supplied

2/10 Georgia Love

Two weeks after tragically losing her mum to pancreatic cancer, The Bachelorette’s Georgia Love put on a brave face at the award show, which was held at Centennial Homestead in Sydney.

Supplied

3/10 Sam Frost

Looking stunning in black, 2Day FM breakfast radio host Sam Frost bagged herself the award for Radio Presenter of the Year.

Supplied

4/10 Samantha Harris

The Australian model looked stunning in a tan strapless playsuit.

Supplied

5/10 Cheyenne Tozzi

Model Cheyenne Tozzi rocked a leopard-print jumpsuit. Edgy!

Supplied

6/10 Aussie stars at the 2016 Cosmopolitan Women of the Year Awards

Sweaty Betty's Roxy Jacenko poses for red carpet snaps in a cute LBD.

Supplied

7/10 Edwina Bartholomew

The Sunrise host took a break from her TV duties to mingle with the stars at the glam luncheon.

Supplied

8/10 Samantha Armytage

The Sunrise host struck a pose in her navy and black ensemble.

Supplied

9/10 Danielle McCormack

The Wentworth star swapped the TV set for the red carpet at the annual awards ceremony.

Supplied

10/10 Julia Gillard

The former Prime Minister presented the prestigious Hall of Fame Award to Delta Goodrem.

Supplied

