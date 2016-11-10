Delta Goodrem took some time out of her Australian Wings of The Wild Tour to attend the annual event, where she was accepted into Cosmopolitan Australia’s Hall of Fame.
Supplied
Two weeks after tragically losing her mum to pancreatic cancer, The Bachelorette’s Georgia Love put on a brave face at the award show, which was held at Centennial Homestead in Sydney.
Supplied
Looking stunning in black, 2Day FM breakfast radio host Sam Frost bagged herself the award for Radio Presenter of the Year.
Supplied
The Australian model looked stunning in a tan strapless playsuit.
Supplied
Model Cheyenne Tozzi rocked a leopard-print jumpsuit. Edgy!
Supplied
Sweaty Betty's Roxy Jacenko poses for red carpet snaps in a cute LBD.
Supplied
The Sunrise host took a break from her TV duties to mingle with the stars at the glam luncheon.
Supplied
The Sunrise host struck a pose in her navy and black ensemble.
Supplied
The Wentworth star swapped the TV set for the red carpet at the annual awards ceremony.
Supplied
The former Prime Minister presented the prestigious Hall of Fame Award to Delta Goodrem.
Supplied