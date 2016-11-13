Inside Beau Ryan’s luxury home

Ex-NRL star Beau Ryan and his wife Kara have put their Sydney home on the market. The couple bought the Paddington home for $1.96 million in June 2014 and it's now estimated to be worth between $2.5-2.7 million. This is the plush bedroom from inside the apartment.
The home boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two balconies, plus comes complete with a picturesque courtyard.
This is the property's kitchen.
The dining area overlooks the plant-filled courtyard.
The brightly lit lounge area.
The home will go to auction in December.
