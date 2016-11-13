News

Inside Beau Ryan’s luxury home

1/6 Inside Beau Ryan’s luxury home

Ex-NRL star Beau Ryan and his wife Kara have put their Sydney home on the market. The couple bought the Paddington home for $1.96 million in June 2014 and it's now estimated to be worth between $2.5-2.7 million. This is the plush bedroom from inside the apartment.

McGrath

2/6 Inside Beau Ryan’s luxury home

The home boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two balconies, plus comes complete with a picturesque courtyard.

McGrath

3/6 Inside Beau Ryan’s luxury home

This is the property's kitchen.

McGrath

4/6 Inside Beau Ryan’s luxury home

The dining area overlooks the plant-filled courtyard.

McGrath

5/6 Inside Beau Ryan’s luxury home

The brightly lit lounge area.

McGrath

6/6 Inside Beau Ryan’s luxury home

The home will go to auction in December.

McGrath

