Ian Thorpe is selling his $1.26million LA pad

Ian Thorpe has had an offer on his Hollywood hillside home and after checking out the pics of the property, we're considering relocating to Tinseltown...
The stunning treetop home in Laurel Canyon, LA, is listed on Coldwell Banker's site for $1.26 million (US$950,000. But it was purchased by the swimming champion in 2006 for $1.17 million.
The site suggests that the agent is “accepting back up offers” just in case other offers fail to proceed to escrow.
The star added the home to his expanding portfolio of properties, which included a Port Hacking waterfront bought in 2003 for $2.9 million and an investment apartment at Thirroul in the Illawarra, bought for $710,000.
All of the swimmer’s properties were financed by his sweet sponsorship dollars.
At the time of the 2006 purchase, the Sydney-born star had plans to retire from professional swimming and focus on his business interests.
The swimmer tried to sell the property – which was once an artist retreat in the 1960s - in 2013 with a US$999,000 price tag.
Updates such as new deck, new railing, roof and appliances have been added with respect to maintaining the original character details. But it looks like Ian has added his own modern twist with those Japanese blinds.
A huge rooftop deck with built-in seating, bar and wide-open views is also a feature of the rustic property.
It also includes a higher deck, which the listing suggests could be used for “painting, yoga or quiet contemplation.”
Cool lighting too!
The 1960s vibe looks the most noticeable in the funky living area.
If you look closely at this snap, you can see what appears to be a framed pic of the Olympian swimming in green waters, hung up on the wall near in the foyer.
Yep, we could totally see ourselves hosting parties here.
