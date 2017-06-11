News

Never forget: Meghan Markle on Deal Or No Deal

Check out Meghan Markle from her Deal Or No Deal days

Check out Meghan Markle from her Deal Or No Deal days

Meghan was one of the Deal Or No Deal briefcase girls a decade ago.

Getty

Meghan was a briefcase girl on the game show, which has an Australian version hosted by Andrew O'Keefe.

Meghan was a briefcase girl on the game show, which has an Australian version hosted by Andrew O'Keefe.

Check out Meghan Markle from her Deal Or No Deal days

Her 2006 Deal Or No Deal stint was five years before she landed the role of Rachel Zane on Suits.

Getty

Never forget: Meghan Markle on Deal Or No Deal

You're more likely to see Meghan courtside at WImbledon now that she's dating Prince Harry.

Getty

Check out Meghan Markle from her Deal Or No Deal days

The brunette proves she was always meant to be in front of the camera, as she works her best angles in these shots.

Getty

Check out Meghan Markle from her Deal Or No Deal days

"I would put that in the category of things I was doing while I was auditioning to try to make ends meet," she said in an interview with Esquire in 2013.

Getty

Never forget: Meghan Markle on Deal Or No Deal

The raunchy red dress is gone, replaced by more polished attire.

Getty

Check out Meghan Markle from her Deal Or No Deal days

"Definitely working on Deal or No Deal was a learning experience, and it helped me to understand what I would rather be doing," she told Esquire in 2013.

Check out Meghan Markle from her Deal Or No Deal days

"I would end up standing up there forever in these terribly uncomfortable and inexpensive five-inch heels just waiting for someone to pick my number so I could go and sit down," she told Esquire in 2013.

Getty

Check out Meghan Markle from her Deal Or No Deal days

The then-aspiring actress was dressed to impress in a red hot dress for the promo shots.

Getty

Check out Meghan Markle from her Deal Or No Deal days

She was briefcase number 26.

Never forget: Meghan Markle on Deal Or No Deal

Present-day Meghan is much more sensible looking. All she needs with that jacket is a briefcase... wait.

Getty

