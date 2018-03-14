News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava look like twins

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava look like twins

You may also like these galleries

Ashley Graham's sexiest shoots

Ashley Graham looks incredible in pink bikini
Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy journey

Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy journey
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares new bump snap posing with son

1/17 Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava look like twins

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava have once again turned heads for their striking similarities. At the Wrinkle In Time premiere in Europe fans couldn't believe their eyes.

Getty

2/17 Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava look like twins

They'd caused us to take a double look in their Spring 2018 campaign for brand Draper James where they honestly look like twins.

Draper James

3/17 Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava look like twins

The doppelgängers hug each other while gleaming and posing to the camera holding bunches of flowers.

Draper James

4/17 Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber

She’s giving off serious young Cindy Crawford vibes. What sealed the deal was the teased wavy hairstyle that her mum rocked frequently — think Crawford’s Pepsi ad.

Instagram

5/17 Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber

Last year Cindy shared her daughter's school photo on Instagram next to her own. It's clear she is proud of her teen lookalike!

Instagram: @cindycrawford

6/17 Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber

The pair shot together at Milan Fashion Week in September 2017.

Getty Images

7/17 Beyonce looks exactly like Blue Ivy in throwback picture

Beyonce's five-year-old is often said to more look like her dad, Jay-Z. However, in this recent throwback photo of Queen Bey shared by her mum, she looks the spitting image of Blue Ivy.

8/17 Celebrities and their lookalike kids

After taking home a gong for Big Little Lies, Reese Witherspoon's date for HBO's official Emmys after party was her daughter Ava.

Getty

9/17 Celebrities and their lookalike kids

The 18-year-old looks like a carbon copy of her famous mum.

Getty

10/17 Celebrities and their lookalike kids

She even has her mum's rosy cheeks!

Instagram

11/17 Celebrities and their lookalike kids

And it isn't just Ava who shares the resemblance, but also her son Deacon - whom she also shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Instagram

12/17 Naomi Watts

Reese isn't the only celeb with lookalike offspring, with nine-year-old Alexander "Sasha" Schreiber looking just like his mum Naomi Watts!

Instagram

13/17 David Beckham

It's not such a bad thing to look like David Beckham, so luckily his three sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz all bear more than just a passing resemblance to their good looking dad.

Getty images

14/17 Cindy Crawford

When your mum's a supermodel, good genes are pretty much guaranteed - and Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia has clearly won the lottery.

Getty images

15/17 Demi Moore

Demi Moore's looking amazing at 54, and her daughter Rumer is sure to follow on the same path if their near identical appearances are anything to go by.

Instagram

16/17 Susan Sarandon

There's no doubt Susan Sarandon and Eva Amurri are one of the most perfectly matched mother-daughter duos in Hollywood.

Getty images

17/17 Will Smith

He's followed his dad into acting, and clearly that's not the only thing Jaden Smith has inherited from his dad Will.

Getty images

More Galleries

Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares new snap of her baby bump
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Florence shows Jake what he's missing
Celebrities that no longer look like themselves

Sam Smith's epic transformation