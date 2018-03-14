Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava look like twins

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava have once again turned heads for their striking similarities. At the Wrinkle In Time premiere in Europe fans couldn't believe their eyes.
Getty
They'd caused us to take a double look in their Spring 2018 campaign for brand Draper James where they honestly look like twins.
Draper James
The doppelgängers hug each other while gleaming and posing to the camera holding bunches of flowers.
Draper James
She’s giving off serious young Cindy Crawford vibes. What sealed the deal was the teased wavy hairstyle that her mum rocked frequently — think Crawford’s Pepsi ad.
Last year Cindy shared her daughter's school photo on Instagram next to her own. It's clear she is proud of her teen lookalike!
Instagram: @cindycrawford
The pair shot together at Milan Fashion Week in September 2017.
Getty Images
Beyonce's five-year-old is often said to more look like her dad, Jay-Z. However, in this recent throwback photo of Queen Bey shared by her mum, she looks the spitting image of Blue Ivy.
After taking home a gong for Big Little Lies, Reese Witherspoon's date for HBO's official Emmys after party was her daughter Ava.
Getty
The 18-year-old looks like a carbon copy of her famous mum.
Getty
She even has her mum's rosy cheeks!
And it isn't just Ava who shares the resemblance, but also her son Deacon - whom she also shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.
Reese isn't the only celeb with lookalike offspring, with nine-year-old Alexander "Sasha" Schreiber looking just like his mum Naomi Watts!
It's not such a bad thing to look like David Beckham, so luckily his three sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz all bear more than just a passing resemblance to their good looking dad.
Getty images
When your mum's a supermodel, good genes are pretty much guaranteed - and Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia has clearly won the lottery.
Getty images
Demi Moore's looking amazing at 54, and her daughter Rumer is sure to follow on the same path if their near identical appearances are anything to go by.
There's no doubt Susan Sarandon and Eva Amurri are one of the most perfectly matched mother-daughter duos in Hollywood.
Getty images
He's followed his dad into acting, and clearly that's not the only thing Jaden Smith has inherited from his dad Will.
Getty images