1/11 VS pink carpet arrivals

Lady Gaga arrives at the Victoria Secret's runway show.

Splash

2/11 VS pink carpet arrivals

The singer is set to perform on the runway during the show.

Splash

3/11 VS pink carpet arrivals

Gaga and fashion editor Nicola Formichetti hug it out on the red carpet.

Splash

4/11 VS pink carpet arrivals

Marc Zaffuto and Emmanuel d'Orazio hit the pink carpet.

Splash

5/11 VS pink carpet arrivals

Lottie Moss, sister to supermodel Kate, struts her stuff ahead of the show.

Splash

6/11 VS pink carpet arrivals

French actress Alice Isaaz gets ready for the show in Paris.

Splash

7/11 VS pink carpet arrivals

Model Doutzen Kroes puckers up for the cameras as she hits the pink carpet ahead of the show.

Splash

8/11 VS pink carpet arrivals

Svetlana Pavlova got back to black.

Splash

9/11 VS pink carpet arrivals

Tinie Tempah was ready to watch the Angels on the runway.

Splash

10/11 VS pink carpet arrivals

Nick Cannon kept with the pink theme as he posed on the arrival carpet.

Splash

11/11 VS pink carpet arrivals

Yolanda Foster was ready to support her two daughters Gigi and Bella Hadid as they walked the runway.

Splash

