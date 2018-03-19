Bindi Irwin's partner Chandler Powell has shared a cute snap of the pair looking loved up, and it was taken by Bindi's brother Robert Irwin. The sweet snap was accompanied by the caption, "Moments like these walking by the river with my girl are what I live for. This photo encompasses what our every day is about, constant laughter and no clue of where life will take us that day. That is the best way to live. Thank you @robertirwinphotography for capturing this special moment!".
Instagram/chandlerpowell
Bindi Irwin shared this cute snap of her and boyfriend Chandler for Valentine's Day, along with this message.
"Happy Valentine’s Day to my love who is always there for me, especially when I need to reach things on high shelves! @ChandlerPowell you’ve brought endless light to my life since the first day I met you, over 4 years ago. You’re such a blessing. I love you with all my heart #MySunshine."
Instagram/bindisueirwin
Bindi recently shared this photo of her and boyfriend Chandler Powell, captioning it, "The love of my life.@chandlerpowell".
Instagram/bindisueirwin
A few months ago Chandler wrote this cute birthday tribute to girlfriend Bindi Irwin, "Happy Birthday for tomorrow to the kindest, strongest, most beautiful soul I have ever met. We have been together for years now and loving you will always be the greatest blessing. Every day I aspire to be more like you in the way you work tirelessly for what you believe in and the people you love most, all while carrying the most gorgeous smile. After all the adventures we have experienced together, I can only imagine what the years to come will hold. You make me smile bigger than I ever knew was possible and give me the most amazing memories that I will carry with me forever. I love you. Happy birthday sweetheart ❤ @bindisueirwin."
Bindi is slowly Australianising her Florida-born beau Chandler and he seems to be embracing the Aussie life with ease. "Hugs to this wonderful human for sharing my love of pies for breakfast," Bindi captioned the Insta image, hastagging #veggiepie incase you thought it was meat!
Bindi posted this beautiful black and white photo of the pair for Chandler's 20th birthday. "Happy birthday to a person who inspires me every day.... Thank you for the endless hugs, late night conversations about life, holding my hand when a loud noise scares me and laughing along with all of my Bindi moments. I'm blessed to be a part of your world," Bindi captioned the image. He sounds like a keeper!
Were not sure who's cuter... Bindi and Chandler? Or the koala mum and bub curled up in Bindi's arms!
Chandler, 20, and Bindi, 18, went all out for Halloween this year dressing up as 'scary farmers' and using the orange veggie to create a scary pumpkin, doughnuts, melting ice cream and a snail! What a creative duo.
The amount of cuteness in this photo is out of control! The pair love going on hikes together and came across a waterfall. Bindi said in the caption she was "freezing and trying to cuddle up in the biggest towel possible," lucky her prince charming was there to warm up right up!
Last year, Chandler asked Bindi to be his prom date so she flew to Florida to be there! Honestly, these two were made for each other.
Bindi's got one muscly and handsome shoulder to lean on!
Steve would be extra proud of the Australia Zoo ambassadors if he saw this photo! Couples who catch crocs together, stay together.