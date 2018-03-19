2/12 Bindi Irwin's sweet Valentine's Day message

Bindi Irwin shared this cute snap of her and boyfriend Chandler for Valentine's Day, along with this message.

"Happy Valentine’s Day to my love who is always there for me, especially when I need to reach things on high shelves! @ChandlerPowell you’ve brought endless light to my life since the first day I met you, over 4 years ago. You’re such a blessing. I love you with all my heart #MySunshine."

Instagram/bindisueirwin