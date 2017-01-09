Who nailed it who failed it: 2017 Golden Globes

BEST: Giuliana Rancic looked amazing in a Rani Zakhem gown. The embellished blush dress featured floral detailing and a gold belt showing off Giuliana's tiny waist. Way to go girlfriend!
WORST: Although she's a total babe Emily Ratajkowski's daring Reem Acra dress missed the mark. What's with the silver? It looks like a strange tie. The brassy gold tones don't flatter her.
WORST: Actress and model Karrueche Tran was pretty in pink in a Dolce & Gabbana fuchsia number but it's definitely a red carpet clash and too much like a bad prom dress.
BEST: Lily Collins looked stunning in her Zuhair Murad Couture ball gown. Fit for a princess!
BEST: Mandy Moore, you will forever be my pop princess idol and girlfriend nailed her first Globes red carpet. The actress and singer looked chic in the caped gown with plunging neckline.
BEST: Could Strange Things star Millie Bobby Brown look any cuter?! The answer is no. Because she couldn't. Millie was on trend in the silver metallic number.
WORST: Kristen Bell rocked the red carpet in this black metallic number but the shape of the neckline isn't that flattering.
BEST: Amy Adams looks sleek in this number. Her accessories and hairstyle balance the outfit out perfectly.
BEST: Australian star Teresa Palmer looked AMAZING on the red carpet, showing off her post-baby bod in this gown. The star gave birth to her second bub only weeks ago and we think she looks stunning.
BEST: Games of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie was the complete opposite to her character in the hit HBO series, but she looked chic!
WORST: It would seem Natalie Portman took her role as Jackie O in the latest film about the former First Lady seriously when it came to choosing a dress for the Globes. Because who doesn't love an unflattering mustard-yellow dress? No. Just no.
WORST: Soz Blake and Ryan, although you're very genetically blessed, the matching his and her tans are too much... And frankly Blake we expected better from you. Playing it way too safe.
WORST: You know what Drew? You can only be quirky for so long and honestly that time came to an end about five years ago. Although she's on trend with a metallic, sparkly gown, it's a big no. The shape and the cut outs aren't flattering.
BEST: Michelle Williams you are the most adorable pixie ever! The actress looks radiant in the lace dress, keeping things fresh with a black choker.
WORST: What is this? What are we doing this with dress Jessica Biel? Because there's so much going on it's hard to comprehend. You can't do a split AND a plunging neckline AND embellishments.
WORST: I think we all know what Carrie Underwood's dress looks like. And I think we all know that vaginas are better left off the red carpet.
BEST: EMMA STONE YOU QUEEN! The La La Land star looks every inch old school Hollywood glam in this gown and we love it!
WORST: Sarah Jessica Parker... Would Carrie Bradshaw be seen dead in this? No, she wouldn't. We love you SJP but please reconsider this Vera Wang option. And the braids? It's like when you have to be on the Globes red carpet at 7pm, but you have to go and be a milk maid at 9pm.
WORST: Nicole... Our Nic... What are you doing? This gown would be amazing if you ripped off the weird sleeves. Why ruin a perfectly good dress with sleeves. Everything else is amazing! But then there's the sleeves. Better luck next year.
