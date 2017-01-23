Cheri wooed in a flattering black gown.
Getty Images
Bri blew us away adorned in a sexy red leg-baring number.
Getty Images
David Warner's wife wins WAG of the night in an elegant beaded nude and silver number.
The sports reporter braved wearing white at the 2017 Allan Border Medal in Sydney.
Media Mode
Usman Khawaja's beau stole the show adorned head-to-tow in rose gold.
Getty Images
Sarah looked raveshing in a figure-hugging strapless dress.
Getty Images
Anna looked drop-dead gorgeous in the intricate and sheer silver gown.
Getty Images
John Hastings' wife Bri turned heads in a sheer, wavy-patterned emerald jumpsuit.
Getty Images
Amy rocked a stunning off-the-shoulder gown complete with a leather belt.
Getty Images
Steve Smith's blonde babe went for an elegant white modern number.
Getty Images
Steph went for a dusty blue gown with a plunging neckline.
Getty Images
Rhiannon got the white memo, opting for a strapless, peplum white dress.
Getty Images
Sarah went for a modest lacy grey dress complete with a fiery red clutch.
Getty Images
Shane Watson's blonde beauty looked absolutely beautiful in a figure-hugging navy dress and a shiny diamond choker.
Getty Images
The WAG was a showstopper in the long-sleeved lacy number.
Getty Images
The Today Show sports reporter went for a sultry look, pairing a silky green slip dress with strappy black heels and smokey eye makeup.
Getty Images
Harriett's hypnotic black and white gown was certainly striking!
Getty Images