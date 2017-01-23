News

Best looks from the Allan Border Medal

Stars arrive at Allan Border Medal blue carpet

1/17 Josh Hazlewood and Cheri Christian

Cheri wooed in a flattering black gown.

Getty Images

2/17 James Faulkner and Brianna Sheppard

Bri blew us away adorned in a sexy red leg-baring number.

Getty Images

3/17 Candice Warner

David Warner's wife wins WAG of the night in an elegant beaded nude and silver number.

4/17 Julie Snook

The sports reporter braved wearing white at the 2017 Allan Border Medal in Sydney.

Media Mode

5/17 Rachel Mclellan

Usman Khawaja's beau stole the show adorned head-to-tow in rose gold.

Getty Images

6/17 Peter Handscomb and Sarah Ray

Sarah looked raveshing in a figure-hugging strapless dress.

Getty Images

7/17 Peter Siddle and Anna Weatherlake

Anna looked drop-dead gorgeous in the intricate and sheer silver gown.

Getty Images

8/17 Brianna Hastings

John Hastings' wife Bri turned heads in a sheer, wavy-patterned emerald jumpsuit.

Getty Images

9/17 Aaron Finch and Amy Griffiths

Amy rocked a stunning off-the-shoulder gown complete with a leather belt.

Getty Images

10/17 Danielle Willis

Steve Smith's blonde babe went for an elegant white modern number.

Getty Images

11/17 Chadd Sayers and Stephanie Sayers

Steph went for a dusty blue gown with a plunging neckline.

Getty Images

12/17 Callum Ferguson and Rhiannon Eglinto

Rhiannon got the white memo, opting for a strapless, peplum white dress.

Getty Images

13/17 Sarah Leonardi-McGrath and Glenn McGrath

Sarah went for a modest lacy grey dress complete with a fiery red clutch.

Getty Images

14/17 Lee Furlong

Shane Watson's blonde beauty looked absolutely beautiful in a figure-hugging navy dress and a shiny diamond choker.

Getty Images

15/17 Julie Wade

The WAG was a showstopper in the long-sleeved lacy number.

Getty Images

16/17 Roz Kelly

The Today Show sports reporter went for a sultry look, pairing a silky green slip dress with strappy black heels and smokey eye makeup.

Getty Images

17/17 Adam Zampa and Harriett Palmer

Harriett's hypnotic black and white gown was certainly striking!

Getty Images

