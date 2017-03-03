RHOS: Before they were famous

The Real Housewives of Sydney is finally here - and the botox, boobs and booties are out of control! But before these luxe ladies got acquainted with a good old nip tuck, they looked a whole heap different. Case in point, the show's spiritualist Athena X Levendi. These days with her movie star curls and cheek bones you could cut cheese on, she's all party...
But back in the day, the 40-year-old was all about business, keeping it simple yet chic with her natural brown locks swept back with a hearty dose of bronzer to boot.
Athena x Lavendi, 40, definitely left an impression on screens with her quirky style and spiritual lifestyle, she's definitely not one to follow the crowd and more so likes to create her own path.
The former real estate mogul rocks a cleavage like no other. And those show-stopping raven locks and legs... wow.
Flashback to her younger model days and she's almost unrecognisable! The 45-year-old admitted on the first episode that she's had a few nose jobs and reckons she still doesn't have a great schnoz. And someone clearly discovered hair dye in the meantime!
With her plump pout and chiselled nose, the 41-year-old is no stranger to the surgeons' chair.
And back in the day she favoured just as dramatic a look - hello puffy sleeves! She does, however, admit that she decided to make some big changes to her body after, "my son asked me if I was having another baby, that was the catalyst." The mother of two has had two liposuction procedures, and frequently gets botox and fillers.
The 43-year-old beauty expert has her own beauty salon in Sydney's Double Bay so she's got access to all the best tricks of the trade. She's eccentric and fun, and has spent $26,000 on a nose job, new breast implants, liposuction, botox, and collagen.
But in this retro snap, the Persian beauty rocks a more earth mother look, posing with her daughter. She currently lives in Bellevue Hill with her partner and her two young daughters. Her favourite activities include shopping, travel and socialising, oh... and Botox of course.
Melissa Tkautz has been in the public eye for decades, and is famous for her 80s music hit 'Read My Lips.' which topped the ARIA charts and was the biggest selling single of the year. She has two young children and lives on the Northern beaches. The 43 year old blonde bombshell is a fan of cosmetic surgeon Dr Naomi McCullum, and says she's a'perfectionist' when it comes to her skin.
The singer and actor is seen fresh-faced as she attended the opening of a bar in Glebe, Sydney back in 2004. She really hasn't aged a bit!
The ultimate beauty queen, Nicole, 37, is beautiful, smart, well travelled and a Miss Australia winner. She's admitted to 'not eating for days' during her Miss World pageant. Born in Dubai to a Swedish mother and Lebanese father, she was raised and educated in Sydney which is where she met her husband who was a childhood friend.
Nicole O'Nell posted an insty snap alongside the caption "Flash back Friday..... there's nothing like finding old modelling photos to make you feel old and grey!!! The stunning mother of two daughters is wearing Alex Perry of course!