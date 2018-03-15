News

Roxy Jacenko increases her abs workout

Roxy Jacenko sweats up a storm

Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy journey

Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

1/24 Roxy Jacenko sweats up a storm

Roxy Jacenko is back at the gym.

Instagram/roxyjacenko

2/24 Roxy Jacenko's looking fit

The gym seems to be her favourite place.

Instagram/roxyjacenko

3/24 Roxy Jacenko's looking fit

The PR queen works hard to get her fine figure.

Instagram/roxyjacenko

4/24 Roxy Jacenko's Christmas holiday

Roxy shows off her assets after breast reconstruction surgery, as she enjoys some time in Queensland with her children.

Instagram

5/24 Roxy shows off her toned physique

She's no stranger to holidaying, as she recently took time out with husband Oliver during a trip to Singapore.

Instagram

6/24 She is in bette shape than ever before!

Showing off her toned bod in a new social media snap.

Instagram

7/24 Roxy ups her ab-tastic fitness regime

Roxy Jacenko shared a snap of her stunning figure on Tuesday, just days after Oliver Curtis proposed to her again.

Instagram

8/24 Roxy ups her ab-tastic fitness regime

Is Roxy getting in shape for the wedding?

Instagram

9/24 Roxy Jacenko's Bali bikini body

Earlier this month she was in Bali, an slipped straight into a bikini.

Instagram

10/24 Roxy's body evolution

Roxy hit the gym after husband Oliver Curtis' release from jail.

Instagram

11/24 Roxy's body evolution

The mother-of-two has shared some snaps of herself doing weights.

Instagram

12/24 Roxy's body evolution

She has hinted that she's heading to Europe, but the question is, will Oliver be joining her?

Instagram

13/24 Roxy's body evolution

She's certainly transformed her figure over the past year, while Oliver's been behind bars for an insider trading conviction.

Instagram

14/24 Roxy Jacenko

Roxy recently spotted leaving a Sydney gym, looking fit and fabulous a few months ago while Oliver was still in jail.

Diimex

15/24 Roxy Jacenko

The mother-of-two has been maintaining a regular fitness regime as of late.

Diimex

16/24 Roxy Jacenko

She's also been documenting her transformation on social media.

Instagram

17/24 Roxy Jacenko

Roxy made the most of the warm weather last Summer, pictured here in a bikini while at the beach with her son Hunter in December.

Instagram

18/24 Roxy Jacenko

They say if you've got it, flaunt it... and that's exactly what Roxy did during her holiday last October.

Matrix

19/24 Roxy Jacenko

There's no doubt the media personality is proud of her fit physique.

Instagram

20/24 Roxy Jacenko

The social circuit regular pictured at the David Jones Fashion Show in July 2013.

Getty

21/24 Roxy Jacenko

Roxy pregnant with her first child in April 2011.

Getty

22/24 Roxy Jacenko

The stunner showing off the results of her previous breast augmentation procedures in a busty number in September 2010.

Getty

23/24 Roxy Jacenko

The Sweaty Betty PR founder pictured in January 2010.

Getty

24/24 Roxy Jacenko

A brunette Roxy strikes a pose at the Cosmopolitan Fun Fearless Female Awards in September 2008.

Getty

