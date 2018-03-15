Roxy Jacenko sweats up a storm

Roxy Jacenko is back at the gym.
Instagram/roxyjacenko
The gym seems to be her favourite place.
Instagram/roxyjacenko
The PR queen works hard to get her fine figure.
Instagram/roxyjacenko
Roxy shows off her assets after breast reconstruction surgery, as she enjoys some time in Queensland with her children.
She's no stranger to holidaying, as she recently took time out with husband Oliver during a trip to Singapore.
Showing off her toned bod in a new social media snap.
Roxy Jacenko shared a snap of her stunning figure on Tuesday, just days after Oliver Curtis proposed to her again.
Is Roxy getting in shape for the wedding?
Earlier this month she was in Bali, an slipped straight into a bikini.
Roxy hit the gym after husband Oliver Curtis' release from jail.
The mother-of-two has shared some snaps of herself doing weights.
She has hinted that she's heading to Europe, but the question is, will Oliver be joining her?
She's certainly transformed her figure over the past year, while Oliver's been behind bars for an insider trading conviction.
Roxy recently spotted leaving a Sydney gym, looking fit and fabulous a few months ago while Oliver was still in jail.
Diimex
The mother-of-two has been maintaining a regular fitness regime as of late.
Diimex
She's also been documenting her transformation on social media.
Roxy made the most of the warm weather last Summer, pictured here in a bikini while at the beach with her son Hunter in December.
They say if you've got it, flaunt it... and that's exactly what Roxy did during her holiday last October.
Matrix
There's no doubt the media personality is proud of her fit physique.
The social circuit regular pictured at the David Jones Fashion Show in July 2013.
Getty
Roxy pregnant with her first child in April 2011.
Getty
The stunner showing off the results of her previous breast augmentation procedures in a busty number in September 2010.
Getty
The Sweaty Betty PR founder pictured in January 2010.
Getty
A brunette Roxy strikes a pose at the Cosmopolitan Fun Fearless Female Awards in September 2008.
Getty