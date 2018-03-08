News

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are selling their luxe NYC penthouse

1/8 Justin and Jessica's luxe NYC penthouse

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have just put their OTT New York City penthouse on the market for $10.2 million (USD$8 million.)

Hayes Davidson

2/8 Justin and Jessica's luxe NYC penthouse

The condo features floor-to-ceiling windows allowing lots of natural light to flow through. It has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Hayes Davidson

3/8 Justin and Jess are selling their luxe NYC penthouse

This lush condo is a perfect place for you to relax and unwind after a frantic day out in one of the world's busiest cities.

Hayes Davidson

4/8 Justin and Jessica's luxe NYC penthouse

The property features a gorgeous freestanding marble bathtub, his and her sinks and a large wet room.

Hayes Davidson

5/8 Justin and Jessica's luxe NYC penthouse

The contemporary penthouse has a full chef's kitchen, breakfast bar and stunning downlight fixtures.

Hayes Davidson

6/8 443 Greenwich Street

The apartment building sits in the trendy neighbourhood of Tribeca.

Hayes Davidson

7/8 One glam foyer

Other celebs including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Lewis Hamilton and Jennifer Lawrence have all reportedly bought here as well. Let's just say you'd definitely be excited to ask your neighbour for a cup of sugar!

Hayes Davidson

8/8 Can't stop the feeling!

The building features a 71-foot indoor pool, valet parking, a temperature controlled wine cellar, a 24-hour doorman, and stunning courtyard which is lush and green, flooded with natural light, and hidden from the public. It also features a private fitness centre.

Hayes Davidson

