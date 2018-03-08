Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have just put their OTT New York City penthouse on the market for $10.2 million (USD$8 million.)
Hayes Davidson
The condo features floor-to-ceiling windows allowing lots of natural light to flow through. It has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
Hayes Davidson
This lush condo is a perfect place for you to relax and unwind after a frantic day out in one of the world's busiest cities.
Hayes Davidson
The property features a gorgeous freestanding marble bathtub, his and her sinks and a large wet room.
Hayes Davidson
The contemporary penthouse has a full chef's kitchen, breakfast bar and stunning downlight fixtures.
Hayes Davidson
The apartment building sits in the trendy neighbourhood of Tribeca.
Hayes Davidson
Other celebs including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Lewis Hamilton and Jennifer Lawrence have all reportedly bought here as well. Let's just say you'd definitely be excited to ask your neighbour for a cup of sugar!
Hayes Davidson
The building features a 71-foot indoor pool, valet parking, a temperature controlled wine cellar, a 24-hour doorman, and stunning courtyard which is lush and green, flooded with natural light, and hidden from the public. It also features a private fitness centre.
Hayes Davidson