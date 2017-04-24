Hot mumma! The Worthington family hit the beach in Mexico

Life's a beach! Lara Bingle spends quality time with her cute family in Mexico. The couple with their two children Rocket, 2, and Racer, six months-old enjoyed a picnic on the beach in Cabos San Lucas last week.
Lara strips off and flaunts her toned post baby body and soaks up the sun with her family.
The 30-year old Aussie beauty told Sydney Morning Herald earlier this month that living away from Sydney has made her mature, and coming back to Australia gives her anxiety. "To be honest, I do come back to Australia and get a bit of anxiety. I know I grew up being in the media constantly, but now, living in New York, you can just go about your day, and I've kind of let my guard down."
The mother of two continued, "I feel like living away has made me softer, and being able to raise the boys over here, I haven't had as much scrutiny as I probably would back home," she told the publication.
Lara stunned in a black one-piece swimsuit, and showed off her post baby body. Lara told Women's Fitness in an interview last year that her secret to keeping her lean physique is hard work and watching food intake. “With all the exercise that I do, I have to fuel my body, so I start the day with a couple of boiled eggs because I can peel them and eat them on the go, and on the weekends I might have toast with avocado."
The Worthington family enjoyed some food while relaxing on the beach.
Lara's son Rocket kept her busy as she was seen running around after him.
Sam and Lara first met back in 2012. The pair remained friends and officially started dating in September 2013.
In February 2014, the couple announced that they were making a permanent move to New York City, telling a photographer "We are here to stay."
The cute couple married in 2014 and welcomed their first child Rocket.
In October last year they welcomed their second son Racer.
The Australian model also has her own beauty line called The Base by Lara Bingle. Lara told News.com she was nervous about juggling motherhood and being a careers woman. “Some days I’m overwhelmed thinking, ‘How am I going to do it all?’ Running a business with two babies under two is not going to be easy. But I’ve learnt to step back, breathe and prioritise," she told the publciation.
Lara told the Daily Mail that living in New York gives her privacy than back in Australia.
They enjoyed a nice lunch together while keeping a close eye on Rocket.
She spoke with Fairfax Media about motherhood earlier this year saying, "It's amazing. Two children under the age of two definitely keeps us busy, but it's the most rewarding thing ever."
