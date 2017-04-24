News

Inside Bec and Lleyton's new $12.7m home

1/6 Inside Bec and Lleyton's new $12.7m home

Bec and Lleyton Hewitt have just snapped up this Georgian-style home in Melbourne's affluent suburb of Toorak, according to Nine Homes.

Sotheby's Realty

2/6 Inside Bec and Lleyton's new $12.7m home

The beautiful property includes five spacious bedrooms and a whopping SEVEN bathrooms!

Sotheby's Realty

3/6 Inside Bec and Lleyton's new $12.7m home

It doesn't have a bad facade either.

Sotheby's Realty

4/6 Inside Bec and Lleyton's new $12.7m home

The sprawling interior boasts a home theatre and private gym - talk about luxurious!

Sotheby's Realty

5/6 Inside Bec and Lleyton's new $12.7m home

And how about the perfectly manicured backyard?

Sotheby's Realty

6/6 Inside Bec and Lleyton's new $12.7m home

The couple already have something of a property portfolio in Australia after spending a number of years living in the Bahamas.

Sotheby's Realty

