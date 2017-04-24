Inside Bec and Lleyton's new $12.7m home

Bec and Lleyton Hewitt have just snapped up this Georgian-style home in Melbourne's affluent suburb of Toorak, according to Nine Homes.
Sotheby's Realty
The beautiful property includes five spacious bedrooms and a whopping SEVEN bathrooms!
Sotheby's Realty
It doesn't have a bad facade either.
Sotheby's Realty
The sprawling interior boasts a home theatre and private gym - talk about luxurious!
Sotheby's Realty
And how about the perfectly manicured backyard?
Sotheby's Realty
The couple already have something of a property portfolio in Australia after spending a number of years living in the Bahamas.
Sotheby's Realty