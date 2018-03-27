News

Em Ratajkowski invites husband on set

Emily Ratajkowski husband

1/67 Em Ratajkowski invites hubby on set

Emily Ratajkowski asked her husband Sebastian Bear McClard to give the final tick of approval while on the set of a photo shoot recently.

Instagram/emrata

2/67 Em Ratajkowski wears sexy swimwear

Emily is known for her incredible bod. Now the 26-year-old has taken to Instagram to share a new sexy snap wearing a leopard-print bikini from her swimwear label inamorata swim. Serious body goals.

Instagram/emrata_

3/67 Em Ratajkowski wears sexy swimwear

The stunning model poses in a black bikini top and skimpy black bikini bottoms showing off her curves.

Instagram/emrata_

4/67 Em Ratajkowski wears sexy swimwear

Emily gets a little cheeky and shows off her perky bottom and going topless in a new Instagram snap.

Instagram/emrata_

5/67 Em Ratajkowski strips down into sexy swimwear

Emily Ratakjowski teased her fans on Thursday by posting a sexy bathtub selfie to her Instagram.

Instagram/emrata_

6/67 Em Ratajkowski shares first 'honeymoon' snap

Emily just recently got married, and now fans are speculating her latest snap from the 'desert' is from her honeymoon. In this recent snap, she shows off her incredible figure in a one-piece while posing in front of the desert sunset. Simply stunning.

emrata_/instagram

7/67 Em Ratajkowski shares first 'honeymoon' snap

The model shares some racy snaps on her Instagram story wearing a brown and white polka-dot strapless swimsuit.

emrata_/instagram

8/67 Em Ratajkowski shares first 'honeymoon' snap

The 26-year-old turns to the side proving that no matter what angle she takes the shot, it's absolute perfection. Body goals is all we can say.

emrata_/instagram

9/67 Newlywed Em Ratajkowski gets naked in a pool

The model goes topless while posing in the pool.

emrata/instagram

10/67 Newlywed Em Ratajkowski's best bikini moments

Days earlier she showed off her wedding sparkler in another topless snap.

Instagram/emrata

11/67 Em Ratajkowski's best bikini moments

She's seen posing in a black bikini, giving a sultry stare to the camera.

Instagram/emrata

12/67 Em Ratajkowski's best bikini moments

The brunette model, actress and social media star first rocketed to fame after appearing in Robin Thicke’s infamous Blurred Lines music video.

Instagram/emrata

13/67 Em Ratajkowski flashes the flesh

Since then, she's built quite a reputation - and a massive Instagram following - for herself by sharing sexy bikini pics

Instagram/emrata

14/67 Em Ratajkowski flashes the flesh

This girl definitely knows how to turn heads and get tongues wagging. And in these new pics from her swimwear range shoot Inamorata swim, she's turned up the heat. The model posted to her swimwear label's Instagram account showing off her tones bod while wearing skimpy bikini lying on a couch.

inamorataswim/Instagram

15/67 Em Ratajkowski flashes the flesh

The model is seen posing in a brown bikini which is part of her swimwear label Inmorata swim, showing off her perky derriere.

emrata/Instagram

16/67 Em Ratajkowski flashes the flesh

The 26-year-old shows off her toned bod wearing a burnt-orange bikini while staring seductively into the camera.

emrata/Instagram

17/67 Em Ratajkowski flashes the flesh

Em poses on the side showing all her curves revealing a little side-boob and displaying her perky derriere.

inamorataswim/Instagram

18/67 Em Ratajkowski's sauciest photo shoot yet

She posted another selfie wearing a strapless leopard-print one-piece from the model's swimwear label. If you've got it, flaunt we say.

Instagram

19/67 Em Ratajkowski's sauciest photo shoot yet

The busy brunette is seen in a video posing for the camera on the beach during her vacation, but it wasn't the surf and sand that caught people's attention. This babe showed off all her best assets.

Instagram

20/67 Em Ratajkowski's sauciest photo shoot yet

She definitely knows how to work her angles. Flaunt it gal.

Instagram

21/67 Emily Ratajkowski's new bikini reveal

There's nothing like a cheeky morning booty shot.

Instagram: @emrata

22/67 Emily Ratajkowski's new bikini reveal

Emily Ratajkowski has posted another pic on her Instagram baring her fit body.

Instagram: @emrata

23/67 Em Ratajkowski bares all in bikini campaign

And in a new bikini campaign for her swimwear line inamorataswim, she bares all in the sexy snaps, in some of them even going topless.

inamorataswim/Instagram

24/67 Em Ratajkowski bares all in bikini campaign

Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger when it comes to taking her kid off.

inamorataswim/Instagram

25/67 Em Ratajkowski bares all in bikini campaign

That's a bit cheeky. Em shows off her toned bod in the new swimwear campaign.

inamorataswim/Instagram

26/67 Em Ratajkowski sizzles in a poolside bikini snap

Emily Ratajkowski has shared a racy snap to her Instagram showing some serious flesh and her incredibly toned figure while pool-side soaking up the sun.

Instagram

27/67 Em Ratajkowski flaunts it

She seems to be a fan of showing off her ample assets and why not when you look that good?

Instagram

28/67 Emily Ratajkowski strips down

The busty model goes on to pose topless.

Instagram

29/67 Emily Ratajkowski strips down

Emily leaves little to the imagination in her snap from Marrakech.

Instagram

30/67 Emily Ratajkowski is red hot

Emily Ratajkowski slays in a red bikini.

Instagram

31/67 Emily Ratajkowski is red hot

Ready for her closeup!

Instagram

32/67 Emily Ratajkowski gets cheeky

Em likes to get a bit cheeky, and this Instagram snap is no exception!

Instagram

33/67 Emily Ratajkowski strips down again in white bikini

She looked sizzling in a white bikini in this shot she posted on Instagram.

Instagram

34/67 Emily Ratajkowski strips down again in white bikini

The model also showed off her toned tum in a white crop top and a casual pair of tracksuit bottoms.

Instagram

35/67 Emily Ratajkowski's cheeky topless snaps

She then posed with a male friend for a cheeky booty-baring shot.

36/67 Em Ratajkowski sizzles in topless Vogue shoot

She recently featured in a Vanity Fair shoot that saw her pose sans bikini in a bathtub.

Norman Jean Roy/Vogue Spain

37/67 Em Ratajkowski sizzles in topless Vogue shoot

And she looks just as amazing on the cover.

Norman Jean Roy/Vogue Spain

38/67 Emily Ratajkowski's cheeky topless snaps

Emily popped on a bubblegum pink wig and ditched the bra for this smouldering topless snap.

Instagram

39/67 Emily Ratajkowski is white hot in tiny bikini

Em's incredible body is always bikini-ready! She looks smoking hot in the skimpy white bikini which shows off her famous assets.

Instagram

40/67 Emily Ratajkowski is white hot in tiny bikini

The model also showed off her pert derriere in this steamy shot.

41/67 Emily Ratajkowski gets cheeky

Emily recently showed off her booty during her holiday in Italy.

Instagram

42/67 Emily Ratajkowski gets cheeky

'Am I Italian yet?' she captioned this snap.

43/67 Emily Ratajkowski sexy in black

Days earlier she also showed off her hot body.

Instagram

44/67 Em Ratajkowski flashes the flesh

Emily Ratajkowski flaunts her curves while posing for a selfie. She posted the racy snap to her instagram over the weekend. The model was seen wearing only a white lacy bra and staring seductively into the camera. If you've got it flaunt it.

emrata/instagram

45/67 Emily Ratajkowski a bikini bombshell in blue

As she continues her holiday in Italy, Emily showed off her stunning bikini earlier in the week.

Instagram

46/67 Emily Ratajkowski a bikini bombshell in blue

The model is seen soaking up the sunshine while on a boat.

Instagram

47/67 Emily Ratajkowski's hottest moments

Days earlier she showed off her killer body in a red and white bikini as she celebrated her birthday.

Instagram

48/67 Emily Ratajkowski's hottest moments

Earlier in June she shared this white bikini photo with fans while thanking them for their birthday wishes.

Instagram

49/67 Em Ratajkowski flaunts it

The actress isn't shy when it comes to revealing a bit of flesh.

Instagram

50/67 Emily Ratajkowski's hottest moments

The 26-year-old bombshell has been enjoying her time abroad in Italy.

Instagram

51/67 Emily Ratajkowski's hottest moments

It looks like Em's recent pic may be a throwback, as she shared this similar image back in March.

Instagram

52/67 Emily Ratajkowski's hottest moments

Another closeup shot in the same bikini, also shared in March.

Instagram

53/67 Emily Ratajkowski's hottest bikini moments

She recently dared to bare in a plunging swimsuit while on holiday in Italy.

Instagram

54/67 Emily Ratajkowski's hottest bikini moments

The model enjoyed a mud bath during her overseas adventures.

Instagram

55/67 Emily Ratajkowski's hottest bikini moments

She has also sizzled in a black and white bikini.

Instagram

56/67 Emily Ratajkowski's hottest bikini moments

Her latest posts come after she recently posed completely nude in this image, which has had everyone talking.

Instagram

57/67 Emily Ratajkowski bares all

Emily first shot to fame in the video for Robin Thicke's 2013 hit "Blurred Lines", in which she famously appeared topless.


Instagram

58/67 Emily Ratajkowski bares all

"The video gave me the opportunity to say the things that I felt about feminism today and about women in general in pop culture," she told Ocean Drive magazine.


Instagram

59/67 Emily Ratajkowski bares all

She's considered to be one of the most beautiful women in the world and has revealed that people are often surprised when they discover she's also politically aware and intelligent, and she has branded their preconceptions as "sexist" during an interview with Marie Claire magazine.


Instagram

60/67 Emily Ratajkowski bares all

During her stay at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, her boyfriend Jeff Magid has been noticeably absent.

Instagram

61/67 Emily Ratajkowski bares all

The couple has been dating since 2014.

Instagram

62/67 Emily Ratajkowski bares all

She posed completely topless to showcase her stunning emerald, diamond and ruby necklace as she prepared for the Cannes Film Festival opening gala.


Instagram

63/67 Emily Ratajkowski bares all

Emily often shares bikini pics on Instagram, where she has almost 13 million followers.


Instagram

64/67 Emily Ratajkowski bares all

"We're at an interesting time where women have been told [that] taking the pill is cool, to sleep with whomever you want, or wear what you want, but if you're naked, it can be offensive or sexist in some way. That's the last step our culture needs to deal with."


Getty

65/67 Emily Ratajkowski bares all

The model has also starred in films including Gone Girl and We Are Your Friends.

Instagram

66/67 Emily Ratajkowski bares all

The American beauty showed off her curves in a sexy cut-out one piece as she lay by the pool with a male companion.

Getty

67/67 Emily Ratajkowski bares all

The stunning actress is in the South of France along with a tonne of other celebrities for the famous Cannes Film Festival.

Getty

