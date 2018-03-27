Emily Ratajkowski asked her husband Sebastian Bear McClard to give the final tick of approval while on the set of a photo shoot recently.
Emily is known for her incredible bod. Now the 26-year-old has taken to Instagram to share a new sexy snap wearing a leopard-print bikini from her swimwear label inamorata swim. Serious body goals.
The stunning model poses in a black bikini top and skimpy black bikini bottoms showing off her curves.
Emily gets a little cheeky and shows off her perky bottom and going topless in a new Instagram snap.
Emily Ratakjowski teased her fans on Thursday by posting a sexy bathtub selfie to her Instagram.
Emily just recently got married, and now fans are speculating her latest snap from the 'desert' is from her honeymoon. In this recent snap, she shows off her incredible figure in a one-piece while posing in front of the desert sunset. Simply stunning.
The model shares some racy snaps on her Instagram story wearing a brown and white polka-dot strapless swimsuit.
The 26-year-old turns to the side proving that no matter what angle she takes the shot, it's absolute perfection. Body goals is all we can say.
The model goes topless while posing in the pool.
Days earlier she showed off her wedding sparkler in another topless snap.
She's seen posing in a black bikini, giving a sultry stare to the camera.
The brunette model, actress and social media star first rocketed to fame after appearing in Robin Thicke’s infamous Blurred Lines music video.
Since then, she's built quite a reputation - and a massive Instagram following - for herself by sharing sexy bikini pics
This girl definitely knows how to turn heads and get tongues wagging. And in these new pics from her swimwear range shoot Inamorata swim, she's turned up the heat. The model posted to her swimwear label's Instagram account showing off her tones bod while wearing skimpy bikini lying on a couch.
The model is seen posing in a brown bikini which is part of her swimwear label Inmorata swim, showing off her perky derriere.
The 26-year-old shows off her toned bod wearing a burnt-orange bikini while staring seductively into the camera.
Em poses on the side showing all her curves revealing a little side-boob and displaying her perky derriere.
She posted another selfie wearing a strapless leopard-print one-piece from the model's swimwear label. If you've got it, flaunt we say.
The busy brunette is seen in a video posing for the camera on the beach during her vacation, but it wasn't the surf and sand that caught people's attention. This babe showed off all her best assets.
She definitely knows how to work her angles. Flaunt it gal.
There's nothing like a cheeky morning booty shot.
Emily Ratajkowski has posted another pic on her Instagram baring her fit body.
And in a new bikini campaign for her swimwear line inamorataswim, she bares all in the sexy snaps, in some of them even going topless.
Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger when it comes to taking her kid off.
That's a bit cheeky. Em shows off her toned bod in the new swimwear campaign.
Emily Ratajkowski has shared a racy snap to her Instagram showing some serious flesh and her incredibly toned figure while pool-side soaking up the sun.
She seems to be a fan of showing off her ample assets and why not when you look that good?
The busty model goes on to pose topless.
Emily leaves little to the imagination in her snap from Marrakech.
Emily Ratajkowski slays in a red bikini.
Ready for her closeup!
Em likes to get a bit cheeky, and this Instagram snap is no exception!
She looked sizzling in a white bikini in this shot she posted on Instagram.
The model also showed off her toned tum in a white crop top and a casual pair of tracksuit bottoms.
She then posed with a male friend for a cheeky booty-baring shot.
She recently featured in a Vanity Fair shoot that saw her pose sans bikini in a bathtub.
And she looks just as amazing on the cover.
Emily popped on a bubblegum pink wig and ditched the bra for this smouldering topless snap.
Em's incredible body is always bikini-ready! She looks smoking hot in the skimpy white bikini which shows off her famous assets.
The model also showed off her pert derriere in this steamy shot.
Emily recently showed off her booty during her holiday in Italy.
'Am I Italian yet?' she captioned this snap.
Days earlier she also showed off her hot body.
Emily Ratajkowski flaunts her curves while posing for a selfie. She posted the racy snap to her instagram over the weekend. The model was seen wearing only a white lacy bra and staring seductively into the camera. If you've got it flaunt it.
As she continues her holiday in Italy, Emily showed off her stunning bikini earlier in the week.
The model is seen soaking up the sunshine while on a boat.
Days earlier she showed off her killer body in a red and white bikini as she celebrated her birthday.
Earlier in June she shared this white bikini photo with fans while thanking them for their birthday wishes.
The actress isn't shy when it comes to revealing a bit of flesh.
The 26-year-old bombshell has been enjoying her time abroad in Italy.
It looks like Em's recent pic may be a throwback, as she shared this similar image back in March.
Another closeup shot in the same bikini, also shared in March.
She recently dared to bare in a plunging swimsuit while on holiday in Italy.
The model enjoyed a mud bath during her overseas adventures.
She has also sizzled in a black and white bikini.
Her latest posts come after she recently posed completely nude in this image, which has had everyone talking.
Emily first shot to fame in the video for Robin Thicke's 2013 hit "Blurred Lines", in which she famously appeared topless.
"The video gave me the opportunity to say the things that I felt about feminism today and about women in general in pop culture," she told Ocean Drive magazine.
She's considered to be one of the most beautiful women in the world and has revealed that people are often surprised when they discover she's also politically aware and intelligent, and she has branded their preconceptions as "sexist" during an interview with Marie Claire magazine.
During her stay at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, her boyfriend Jeff Magid has been noticeably absent.
The couple has been dating since 2014.
She posed completely topless to showcase her stunning emerald, diamond and ruby necklace as she prepared for the Cannes Film Festival opening gala.
Emily often shares bikini pics on Instagram, where she has almost 13 million followers.
"We're at an interesting time where women have been told [that] taking the pill is cool, to sleep with whomever you want, or wear what you want, but if you're naked, it can be offensive or sexist in some way. That's the last step our culture needs to deal with."
The model has also starred in films including Gone Girl and We Are Your Friends.
The American beauty showed off her curves in a sexy cut-out one piece as she lay by the pool with a male companion.
The stunning actress is in the South of France along with a tonne of other celebrities for the famous Cannes Film Festival.
