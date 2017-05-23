Kourtney and Kendall's booty-ful Cannes escape
Kourtney and Kendall took some downtime while in Cannes to soak up the sun!
Kendall showed off her long legs in a leopard print one-piece.
The sisters showed off those famous Kardashian curves!
Kendall has walked the red carpet earlier in the week at the Cannes Film Festival.
The reality stars got their adrenaline pumping on a jet-ski with Kendall at the helm.
Cheers! Kenny sipped on cocktails after her jet-ski adventure.
Kourtney has also been in Cannes partying at events during the festival.
38-year-old Kourt had her own Baywatch moment in a high-cut metallic red swimsuit!
Kendall, 22, soaks up the sun on-board the luxury yacht.
