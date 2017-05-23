News

Kourtney and Kendall's booty-ful Cannes escape

1/10 Kourtney and Kendall's booty-ful Cannes escape

Kourtney and Kendall's booty-ful Cannes escape

2/10 Kourtney and Kendall's booty-ful Cannes escape

Kourtney and Kendall took some downtime while in Cannes to soak up the sun!

Splash

3/10 Kourtney and Kendall's booty-ful Cannes escape

Kendall showed off her long legs in a leopard print one-piece.

Splash

4/10 Kourtney and Kendall's booty-ful Cannes escape

The sisters showed off those famous Kardashian curves!

Splash

5/10 Kourtney and Kendall's booty-ful Cannes escape

Kendall has walked the red carpet earlier in the week at the Cannes Film Festival.

Splash

6/10 Kourtney and Kendall's booty-ful Cannes escape

The reality stars got their adrenaline pumping on a jet-ski with Kendall at the helm.

Splash

7/10 Kourtney and Kendall's booty-ful Cannes escape

Cheers! Kenny sipped on cocktails after her jet-ski adventure.

Splash

8/10 Kourtney and Kendall's booty-ful Cannes escape

Kourtney has also been in Cannes partying at events during the festival.

Splash

9/10 Kourtney and Kendall's booty-ful Cannes escape

38-year-old Kourt had her own Baywatch moment in a high-cut metallic red swimsuit!

Splash

10/10 Kourtney and Kendall's booty-ful Cannes escape

Kendall, 22, soaks up the sun on-board the luxury yacht.

Splash

