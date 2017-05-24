Katie and Jamie's Paris 'escape'

Admit rumours they're planning a Paris wedding, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been spotted together in the French capital!
Diimex
The rumoured couple - who are believed to have hooked up as far back as 2013 - were seen leaving Paris on a private jet. Katie kept a low profile as she walked on the tarmac.
Diimex
The actress stayed relatively hidden during her visit, and was seen entering the hotel with Jamie.
Diimex
Meanwhile the 49-year-old actor was also seen on the tarmac shortly after Katie.
Diimex
Katie's daughter Suri, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, was nowhere to be seen during the Paris trip.
Diimex
Despite being romantically linked for four years, Jamie recently again denied he was dating the star.
Diimex
When asked about the nature of the relationship by photographers at LAX Jamie responded with "Fake news, fake news" before walking away.
Diimex
However the pair were spotted in Paris getting out of the same car and entering the same hotel!
Diimex
Jamie walks solo across the tarmac.
Diimex
The couple are very careful not to be photographed together!
Diimex
Earlier this week reports surfaced that the pair were "tired of playing this hiding game", with Woman's Day adding that with the couple's relationship is getting more serious, even though they've strived to keep it all under wraps.
Diimex
"They're going to go out to dinner more often and plan to start going public," a source tells the publication.
The magazine added that Katie has kept quiet about the relationship because of a contract between her and ex Tom Cruise.
Diimex
Katie tried to hide under a large hat upon her arrival but there was no mistaking it was the 38-year-old Dawson's Creek star!
Diimex
The mother-of-one was escorted by airport staff.
Diimex
Apparently a contract was signed by Katie following her split from Tom in 2012, which "stated that the actress would not publicly step out with another man for five years, in exchange for full custody of the couple's now 11-year-old daughter, Suri".
Diimex
The rumoured contract is said to come to a close in June, with reports saying Katie is ready to share her love for Jamie with the world.
Diimex
Will this couple FINALLY come out of hiding!?
Diimex
Only time will tell if we'll see them on a red carpet together!
Diimex
Katie was seen boarding without Jamie by her side.
Diimex