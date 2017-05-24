News

Katie and Jamie's Paris 'escape'

1/19 Katie and Jamie's Paris 'escape'

Admit rumours they're planning a Paris wedding, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been spotted together in the French capital!

Diimex

2/19 Katie and Jamie's Paris 'escape'

The rumoured couple - who are believed to have hooked up as far back as 2013 - were seen leaving Paris on a private jet. Katie kept a low profile as she walked on the tarmac.

Diimex

3/19 Katie and Jamie's Paris 'escape'

The actress stayed relatively hidden during her visit, and was seen entering the hotel with Jamie.

Diimex

4/19 Katie and Jamie's Paris 'escape'

Meanwhile the 49-year-old actor was also seen on the tarmac shortly after Katie.

Diimex

5/19 Katie and Jamie's Paris 'escape'

Katie's daughter Suri, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, was nowhere to be seen during the Paris trip.

Diimex

6/19 Katie and Jamie's Paris 'escape'

Despite being romantically linked for four years, Jamie recently again denied he was dating the star.

Diimex

7/19 Katie and Jamie's Paris 'escape'

When asked about the nature of the relationship by photographers at LAX Jamie responded with "Fake news, fake news" before walking away.

Diimex

8/19 Katie and Jamie's Paris 'escape'

However the pair were spotted in Paris getting out of the same car and entering the same hotel!

Diimex

9/19 Katie and Jamie's Paris 'escape'

Jamie walks solo across the tarmac.

Diimex

10/19 Katie and Jamie's Paris 'escape'

The couple are very careful not to be photographed together!

Diimex

11/19 Katie and Jamie's Paris 'escape'

Earlier this week reports surfaced that the pair were "tired of playing this hiding game", with Woman's Day adding that with the couple's relationship is getting more serious, even though they've strived to keep it all under wraps.

Diimex

12/19 Katie and Jamie's Paris 'escape'

"They're going to go out to dinner more often and plan to start going public," a source tells the publication.
The magazine added that Katie has kept quiet about the relationship because of a contract between her and ex Tom Cruise.

Diimex

13/19 Katie and Jamie's Paris 'escape'

Katie tried to hide under a large hat upon her arrival but there was no mistaking it was the 38-year-old Dawson's Creek star!

Diimex

14/19 Katie and Jamie's Paris 'escape'

The mother-of-one was escorted by airport staff.

Diimex

15/19 Katie and Jamie's Paris 'escape'

Apparently a contract was signed by Katie following her split from Tom in 2012, which "stated that the actress would not publicly step out with another man for five years, in exchange for full custody of the couple's now 11-year-old daughter, Suri".

Diimex

16/19 Katie and Jamie's Paris 'escape'

The rumoured contract is said to come to a close in June, with reports saying Katie is ready to share her love for Jamie with the world.


Diimex

17/19 Katie and Jamie's Paris 'escape'

Will this couple FINALLY come out of hiding!?

Diimex

18/19 Katie and Jamie's Paris 'escape'

Only time will tell if we'll see them on a red carpet together!

Diimex

19/19 Katie and Jamie's Paris 'escape'

Katie was seen boarding without Jamie by her side.

Diimex

