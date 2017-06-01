News

The best celeb conspiracy theories

1/16 Celeb conspiracy theories

If you were to believe everything on the Internet, you'd think Justin Bieber was actually a reptile, Katy Perry is really JonBenet Ramsey, and that Beyonce's pregnancy was actually staged. This gallery shares the most outrageous conspiracy theories to date! Including the most recent claim that Avril Lavigne is actually dead and has been replaced by a lookalike!

Twitter

2/16 Celeb conspiracy theories

It's also been speculated that our Tay Tay is actually cray cray! According to some reports Taylor Swift is actually an illuminati clone of satanist Zeena Lavey, the daughter of Anton Lavey, the man who founded the Church of Satan in 1996. Well, the striking resemblance is uncanny!

Splash

3/16 Celeb conspiracy theories

It was announced by some members of the public that our Queen Bey was never actually pregnant with Blue Ivy, and used a surrogate so she didn't have to suffer the pain of childbirth or ruin her figure. In a video that took the Internet by storm, a pregnant Beyonce is seen sitting down for an interview but her belly deflates in the process!

Getty

4/16 Celeb conspiracy theories

It's been reported that during the filming of the classic kids film 'The Parent Trap', both twins were featured in the film, however one twin died in a car crash. Disney then allegedly covered up the death by saying Lindsay played both roles, and her family went along with it because they're fame hungry. Wow! Mind blown!

Disney

5/16 Celeb conspiracy theories

Fans were questioning whether the King Of Rock was really dead? Conspiracy theorists claim that he faked his own death in 1977 to go into hiding in a bid to get away from the craziness of the fans and fame.

Getty

6/16 Celeb conspiracy theories

Reports have speculated that Jay Z and Kanye are both a part of the illuminati with wife Beyonce, as they're always seen giving the illuminati triangle symbol. The triangle or pyramid is a sign of world domination. Not surprising considering Kanye wants to run fro president in 2020!

Getty

7/16 Celeb conspiracy theories

In 2014, The Daily Dot published a story claiming that pop star Justin was actually a reptile. The video on the site showed Biebs blinking like a lizard and had over three million views! #creepy

Twitter

8/16 Celeb conspiracy theories

A very famous conspiracy theory was that Katy Perry is the deceased child JonBenet Ramsey. Dave Johnson posted a video on YouTube claiming that the the young child is now the pop star saying, "JohnBenet did not die, nobody died or got hurt." He even suggested that JonBenet's parents and Perry's looked similar!

Getty

9/16 Celeb conspiracy theories

It's been said that our fave actor Keanu Reeves is immortal! According to some theorists, the actor is the same person as Charlemagne, who is said to have died from 'unusual circumstances.' Keanu also mentioned in an interview in 2003, "Money is the last thing I think about. I could live on what I have already made for the next few centuries.” And of course the striking similarities are ghostly!

Getty/Wikimedia Commons

10/16 Celeb conspiracy theories

Khloe Kardashian has still never gone to get a paternity test. Rumours have circulated about who her real father is, with some speculating she's Lionel Richie's daughter to OJ Simpson's flesh and blood. But one that shocked the world the most was Kris Jenner's hairdresser Alex Roldan, who has been reported to be her biological father. The resemblance is crazy! It's believed Kris had a secret hook up with the hairdresser.

Getty/Instagram

11/16 Celeb conspiracy theories

Poor Khloe was put in the spotlight again for her striking resemblance to Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia Richie. An insider claimed that Kris had a fling with Lionel whilst married to Robert Kardashian. "They had a sexual affair - he bragged about it," the source, who claims to be friends with Lionel, stated, "He said he was on the outs with his wife at the time."


Channel E!/Instagram

12/16 Celeb conspiracy theories

Lorde has been talked about and for all the wrong reasons! It's been reported by BBC that Lorde isn't a teenager and in fact 40! Lorde responded sarcastically in an interview with Vanity Fair by saying "Hi, I'm Ella. And I'm actuallllllly 45." People claim that the singer couldn't have written songs with such polish and knowledge and that surely her age is a hoax.

AAP

13/16 Celeb conspiracy theories

According to some publications, famous Nicholas Cage is actually an immortal vampire, and here's why. One Ebay seller put up this black and white image and claimed it to be Nicholas Cage from 1870. The seller was asking $1 million for the picture. But the snap was eventually taken off the site, unsold.

CBS

14/16 Celeb conspiracy theories

It's been almost 22 years since Kurt Cobain's death, and the death has been looked at closely by a private investigator who claims that Courtney Love, Kurt's wife, played a major role in his death. Tom Grant told the Daily News he believes Courtney Love is a “psychopath” and a “sociopath.” Grant claimed that "Love was involved in a conspiracy in the death of Kurt Cobain."

Getty

15/16 Celeb conspiracy theories

People have speculated that Tay Tay went out with hunky Tom Hiddleston as a PR stunt to deflect the attention from her breakup with musician Calvin Harris. Well Tay, it worked!

Instagram

16/16 Celeb conspiracy theories

Stevie Wonder made headlines and had many tongues wagging after a 2014 performance saw the famous musician grab a falling microphone after it being knocked over by Paul McCartney! Thee are many skeptics who believe he;'s lying including Boy George! what are your thoughts?

Getty

