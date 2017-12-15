Gabi Grecko's most outrageous pics

Gabi has turned 27-years-of-age today and we wish her a Happy birthday! See the most outrageous outfits she's worn during the years.
This blonde beauty is known for her risqué' style and controversial fashion sense! She likes to wear revealing outfits like this one!
In this image Gabi refers to herself as the sixties fembot, wearing nothing but nipple tassels!
She shared to her fans on social media another fembot outfit which came after she promised to post fewer naked photos online and take more of an artistic approach.
The 27-year-old shows off her toned bod in this selfie she shared to her Instagram. She shared with Daily Mail, "I drink up to to six cups of green tea a day and five glasses of water, I do yoga, stretching and a light body workout 45 mins to an hour everyday."
Peace out! The fembot goes back in time with a sixties inspired outfit! Along with matching sunnies! #groovybaby
She stunned crowds at the Melbourne cup in 2014 when she arrived in this crazy ensemble!
This outfit leaved nothing to the imagination as she shows her ample cleavage and belly in a very tight looking body suit!
Gab posted this video of herself in a 60s-inspired outfit sporting a big blonde wig, thigh high yellow boots and exposing her breasts.