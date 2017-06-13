News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Inside Kendall's $2.1m LA apartment

Inside Kendall's $2.1m LA apartment

You may also like these galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves
Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

Nicole Scherzinger is selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Simone and Elora gear up for Bachelor In Paradise's debut

1/7 Inside Kendall's $2.1m LA apartment

Kendall Jenner is one of the highest paid models in the world. So it's no shock the young reality star is selling her LA pad for $1.6 million USD!

MLS

2/7 Inside Kendall's $2.1m LA apartment

She originally bought the condo back in May 2014 for $1.3 million. The stunning property has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

MLS

3/7 Inside Kendall's $2.1m LA apartment

It's situated in the Wilshire corridor, and is 2,068 square feet, with stunning views of lush green hedging and the cityscape beyond thanks to a wraparound balcony.

MLS

4/7 Inside Kendall's $2.1m LA apartment

This light-filled apartment is open plan, boasting top of the range finishes including the kitchen which has Sub-Zero and Viking appliances.

MLS

5/7 Inside Kendall's $2.1m LA apartment

The building has a 24-hour concierge, a security team and doorman standing by.

MLS

6/7 Inside Kendall's $2.1m LA apartment

The complex also has a fitness centre, a heated pool, a social room and wine storage.

MLS

7/7 Inside Kendall's $2.1m LA apartment

It's been reported that Kendall is moving due to the lack of wardrobe space saying on her blog, "it's hard at my condo because I don’t have enough closet space,” noting she has a rack of clothing as well, but "It’s so messy, I hate it.” Lucky she has a six-bedroom mansion, too!

MLS

More Galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Simone and Elora gear up for Bachelor In Paradise's debut
Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves