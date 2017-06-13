Inside Kendall's $2.1m LA apartment

Kendall Jenner is one of the highest paid models in the world. So it's no shock the young reality star is selling her LA pad for $1.6 million USD!
She originally bought the condo back in May 2014 for $1.3 million. The stunning property has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.
It's situated in the Wilshire corridor, and is 2,068 square feet, with stunning views of lush green hedging and the cityscape beyond thanks to a wraparound balcony.
This light-filled apartment is open plan, boasting top of the range finishes including the kitchen which has Sub-Zero and Viking appliances.
The building has a 24-hour concierge, a security team and doorman standing by.
The complex also has a fitness centre, a heated pool, a social room and wine storage.
It's been reported that Kendall is moving due to the lack of wardrobe space saying on her blog, "it's hard at my condo because I don’t have enough closet space,” noting she has a rack of clothing as well, but "It’s so messy, I hate it.” Lucky she has a six-bedroom mansion, too!
