Inside Elle Macpherson's $26m mansion

1/9 Inside Elle Macpherson's $26m mansion

It's been reported that Australian model Elle Macpherson and her billionaire hubby Jeffrey Soffer have called it quits after nine years together, and a source from Page Six has claimed that the supermodel is looking for a new place to live, leaving behind this multi-million dollar estate.

Getty

2/9 Inside Elle Macpherson's $26m mansion

The 53-year-old and her family have called this Mediterranean-style estate home for the last eight years.

Getty

3/9 Inside Elle Macpherson's $26m mansion

Elle and Jeff's property takes up a whopping 25,600 square feet, and boasts stunning water views as well as an enormous swimming pool and backyard.

Instagram

4/9 Inside Elle Macpherson's $26m mansion

The palm-fringed residence has its own golf course and boat dock. So if you have to pop up to the shops for some milk, why not do it via speedboat?

Instagram

5/9 Inside Elle Macpherson's $26m mansion

This gigantic property has 11 separate bathrooms! Page Six's insider claims Elle "has left their house at Indian Creek in Miami with her kids, and is looking for her own house in Miami."


Instagram

6/9 Inside Elle Macpherson's $26m mansion

Elle hinted there was trouble in paradise after posting quote "Grow through what you go through" to her Instagram account recently.

Getty

7/9 Inside Elle Macpherson's $26M mansion!

The Australian supermodel nicknamed "The Body" has two teenage sons, Flynn and Aurelius Cy, from her relationship with hedge funder Arpad Busson.

Instagram

8/9 Inside Elle Macpherson's $26m mansion

Indian Creek is home to other celebrities including Julio Iglesias and model Adriana Lima.

Instagram

9/9 Inside Elle Macpherson's $26m mansion

The super-exclusive enclave is located south of Miami Beach. If you'd like to live here, you may need to buy yourself a lottery ticket!

Instagram

