Chris Hemsworth comforts daughter on family day out in Byron Bay

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky enjoyed a day out in Byron Bay with their three children.
Chris wore a pair of beige chinos with a grey top and sunglasses, while Elsa looked chic in a red patterned maxi dress paired with a hat, cardigan and scarf to keep warm.
The 40-year-old was wrapped up to keep nice and warm, as it appeared to be a gloomy day in Byron.
The mum-of-three was busy taking care of twin boys Sasha and Tristan.
One of the boys held on tight to mum while she carried him for a bit.
While his wife was preoccupied with the twins, Chris was busy comforting daughter, India Rose, as she seemed upset by something.
The actor gave his five-year-old daughter a hug to comfort her.
India seemed to cheer up after a hug from her dad.
Chris and Elsa's daughter just turned five in May.
One of the twin boys seemed to be having fun playing with an umbrella, while mum Elsa was busy on her phone.
