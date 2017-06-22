News

Chris Hemsworth comforts daughter on family day out in Byron Bay

1/10 Chris Hemsworth comforts daughter on family day out in Byron Bay

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky enjoyed a day out in Byron Bay with their three children.

2/10 Chris Hemsworth comforts daughter on family day out in Byron Bay

Chris wore a pair of beige chinos with a grey top and sunglasses, while Elsa looked chic in a red patterned maxi dress paired with a hat, cardigan and scarf to keep warm.

3/10 Chris Hemsworth comforts daughter on family day out in Byron Bay

The 40-year-old was wrapped up to keep nice and warm, as it appeared to be a gloomy day in Byron.

4/10 Chris Hemsworth comforts daughter on family day out in Byron Bay

The mum-of-three was busy taking care of twin boys Sasha and Tristan.

5/10 Chris Hemsworth comforts daughter on family day out in Byron Bay

One of the boys held on tight to mum while she carried him for a bit.

6/10 Chris Hemsworth comforts daughter on family day out in Byron Bay

While his wife was preoccupied with the twins, Chris was busy comforting daughter, India Rose, as she seemed upset by something.

7/10 Chris Hemsworth comforts daughter on family day out in Byron Bay

The actor gave his five-year-old daughter a hug to comfort her.

8/10 Chris Hemsworth comforts daughter on family day out in Byron Bay

India seemed to cheer up after a hug from her dad.

9/10 Chris Hemsworth comforts daughter on family day out in Byron Bay

Chris and Elsa's daughter just turned five in May.

10/10 Chris Hemsworth comforts daughter on family day out in Byron Bay

One of the twin boys seemed to be having fun playing with an umbrella, while mum Elsa was busy on her phone.

