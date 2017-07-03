News

Tom Cruise doesn't age

1/17 Tom Cruise doesn't age

Born Thomas Cruise Mapother IV on June 3 1962, take a look back at the actor over the years, the man does not age!

Getty

2/17 Tom Cruise doesn't age

A very young Tom Cruise in 1983. Tom had been acting for two years, starring in Endless Love and Taps in 1981.

Getty

3/17 Tom Cruise doesn't age

Who could forget Tom's role in Risky Business back in 1983!

Getty

4/17 Tom Cruise doesn't age

Maverick. Enough said.

Getty

5/17 Tom Cruise doesn't age

Tom and Nicole looking very youthful in the early 90s!

Getty

6/17 Tom Cruise doesn't age

Proving that he truly is an ageless vampire, Tom looked babin' in 1994 film Interview With The Vampire.

Getty

7/17 Tom Cruise doesn't age

Peak hot Tom Cruise at the 66th Academy Awards in 1994.

Getty

8/17 Tom Cruise doesn't age

He's always look good in uniform! Tom starred alongside Demi Moore in A Few Good Men.

Getty

9/17 Tom Cruise doesn't age

Tom and Nicole didn't age throughout their entire marriage it seemed!

Getty

10/17 Tom Cruise doesn't age

Tom in the first Mission Impossible film, which came out in 1996... Over 20 years ago!

Getty

11/17 Tom Cruise doesn't age

The actor was totally pulling off the facial hair look in the mid-90s.

Getty

12/17 Tom Cruise doesn't age

Tom dated actress Penélope Cruz in the early 2000s, yet still looked as young as he did in Tom Gun!

Getty

13/17 Tom Cruise doesn't age

Honestly, this is just a photo of Tom Cruise looking really hot. The man does not age.

Getty

14/17 Tom Cruise doesn't age

Even with braces Tom didn't look like he aged a day in over 30 years.

Getty

15/17 Tom Cruise doesn't age

Tom with daughter Suri Cruise in 2012.

Getty

16/17 Tom Cruise doesn't age

Filming the new Mission Impossible movie in Europe, Tom doesn't look like he has aged at all since the first one came out in '96!

Getty

17/17 Tom Cruise doesn't age

As he did the promotional rounds for his new film The Mummy this year, Tom couldn't have looked better. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TOM!

Getty

