Is this NYC's most celebrity-packed building?

Is this NYC's most celebrity-packed building

1/19 Is this NYC's most celebrity-packed building

The 443 Greenwich property in Tribeca has a reputation for being "paparazzi-proof", reports Curbed New York. So it's no wonder it's the hottest residential building to the stars! The newest addition to buy a piece of the property pie here is Aussie actress Rebel Wilson. The 37-year-old will now be calling some pretty famous people her neighbours! Names including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Harry Styles, JLAW, JT and Jess Biel, Jake Gyllenhaal and Meg Ryan call this building home!

Cantor and Pecorella

2/19 Is this NYC's most celebrity-packed building

According to WWD the Pitch Perfect star has bought a two-bedroom luxury condominium that had an asking price of $3.87 million!

Getty

3/19 Is this NYC's most celebrity-packed building

The outlet also revealed that the Aussie star confessed to loving New York, "I just love New York and since filming a movie here this summer I thought I may as well buy a place," she revealed at a Rebel X Angels launch event last week. Well Rebel, if you've got the cash why not?

Cantor and Pecorella

4/19 Is this NYC's most celebrity-packed building

In May, Harry Styles reportedly paid $8.7m USD for an apartment at the complex, where some of the amenities include valet parking and a 4,000 square-foot secret garden which is located in the centre of the building for maximum privacy and away from prying eyes.

Getty

5/19 Is this NYC's most celebrity-packed building

It also features a private landscaped roof deck which is a crazy 5,000 square-feet and can be accessed by a lift from the lobby. Imagine the A-list parties here!

Cantor and Pecorella

6/19 Is this NYC's most celebrity-packed building

This amazing rooftop has stunning views of the city skyline that offers both private quiet areas to sit and read or areas to workout, along with shower facilities.

Cantor and Pecorella

7/19 Is this NYC's most celebrity-packed building

There is a 24-hour concierge and doorman, along with round-the-clock handy men on-call. According to Curbed, Jake Gyllenhaal bought into the property, snagging a place for $8.63m USD.

Getty

8/19 Is this NYC's most celebrity-packed building

Imagine the delicious meals you - or rather, your private chef! - could whip up in here!

Cantor and Pecorella

9/19 Is this NYC's most celebrity-packed building

The valet parking in the building offers celebrities full privacy and is paparazzi proof! The heavy iron gates hide you from the outside world, where you can safely enter and exit your vehicle with no interruptions where your valet driver can safety park your car.

Cantor and Pecorella

10/19 Is this NYC's most celebrity-packed building

Curbed reported in May that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel forked out $20m USD for one of the building's penthouses.

Getty

11/19 Is this NYC's most celebrity-packed building

Seven of the 52 condos are still unsold and only one of the eight penthouses (must be JT's!) according to Mansion Global. So if you have a spare couple of million you're in luck!

Cantor and Pecorella

12/19 Is this NYC's most celebrity-packed building

This building has stunning views of the Hudson river and the large windows offer a lot of natural light.

Cantor and Pecorella

13/19 Is this NYC's most celebrity-packed building

According to The Real Deal, Jennifer Lawrence rents her 443 Greenwich pad out for $27,500 USD a month.

Getty

14/19 Is this NYC's most celebrity-packed building

J.Law bought the place for just over $9m USD.

Cantor and Pecorella

15/19 Is this NYC's most celebrity-packed building

A-list couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds also have a condo in the building.

Getty

16/19 Is this NYC's most celebrity-packed building

With Blake being an avid chef, she probably feels right at home in this amazing kitchen!

Cantor and Pecorella

17/19 Is this NYC's most celebrity-packed building

There are plenty of places to chill in the luxurious apartments.

Cantor and Pecorella

18/19 Is this NYC's most celebrity-packed building

The Real Deal reports that Meg Ryan snapped up a place here in June for $9.4m USD.

Getty

19/19 Is this NYC's most celebrity-packed building

There is a 75-foot indoor lap pool that offers a spa like experience with it's marble accents and dim lighting. It also features some private nooks where you can relax and unwind in privacy after your swim. We can't wait to see what celebrity will buy here next!

Cantor and Pecorella

