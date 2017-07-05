1/19 Is this NYC's most celebrity-packed building

The 443 Greenwich property in Tribeca has a reputation for being "paparazzi-proof", reports Curbed New York. So it's no wonder it's the hottest residential building to the stars! The newest addition to buy a piece of the property pie here is Aussie actress Rebel Wilson. The 37-year-old will now be calling some pretty famous people her neighbours! Names including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Harry Styles, JLAW, JT and Jess Biel, Jake Gyllenhaal and Meg Ryan call this building home!

Cantor and Pecorella