News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Bachelorette Sophie's wardrobe malfunction

Sophie Monk's wardrobe malfunction on set of Bachelorette

You may also like these galleries

Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser appears in new lingerie campaign
Celebs party at Coachella 2018

Bella Hadid goes topless at Coachella hotel

1/10 Sophie Monk's wardrobe malfunction on set of Bachelorette

Sophie Monk channelled the 1950s when dressing up for a recent date as part of The Bachelorette filming.

Matrix

2/10 Sophie Monk's wardrobe malfunction on set of Bachelorette

At one stage the blonde bombshell was seen bending down, almost spilling out of her dress while she was at it.

Matrix

3/10 Sophie Monk's wardrobe malfunction on set of Bachelorette

She put on a busty display but it doesn't look like her mystery suitor was complaining.

Matrix

4/10 Sophie Monk's wardrobe malfunction on set of Bachelorette

At one point the 37-year-old was seen adjusting her dress to avoid any embarrassing slip-ups.

Matrix

5/10 Sophie Monk's wardrobe malfunction on set of Bachelorette

It seems as though the pair had quite a connection as they filmed the outdoor date in Sydney.

Matrix

6/10 Sophie Monk's wardrobe malfunction on set of Bachelorette

Sophie is a lucky lady, with her dark-haired date bringing along a nice gift for her.

Matrix

7/10 Sophie Monk's wardrobe malfunction on set of Bachelorette

What a gentleman!

Matrix

8/10 Sophie Monk's wardrobe malfunction on set of Bachelorette

Sophie's black and white checkered outfit was just as revealing from the back.

Matrix

9/10 Sophie Monk's wardrobe malfunction on set of Bachelorette

Let's not forget the TV star's striking headpiece, completing her look in true 50's style.

Matrix

10/10 Sophie Monk's wardrobe malfunction on set of Bachelorette

And then they drove off into the sunset?

Matrix

More Galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods
Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Bindi and Chandler's cutest moments ever

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin enjoy cute beach date
Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida