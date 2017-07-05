Sophie Monk's wardrobe malfunction on set of Bachelorette

Sophie Monk channelled the 1950s when dressing up for a recent date as part of The Bachelorette filming.
At one stage the blonde bombshell was seen bending down, almost spilling out of her dress while she was at it.
She put on a busty display but it doesn't look like her mystery suitor was complaining.
At one point the 37-year-old was seen adjusting her dress to avoid any embarrassing slip-ups.
It seems as though the pair had quite a connection as they filmed the outdoor date in Sydney.
Sophie is a lucky lady, with her dark-haired date bringing along a nice gift for her.
What a gentleman!
Sophie's black and white checkered outfit was just as revealing from the back.
Let's not forget the TV star's striking headpiece, completing her look in true 50's style.
And then they drove off into the sunset?
