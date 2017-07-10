News

Sneak peek! Sophie Monk stuns in Bachelorette promo

1/9 Sneak peek! Sophie Monk stuns in Bachelorette promo

Australia's favourite blonde bombshell is about the kick start her journey to find love on the next season of the Bachelorette. And Sophie Monk was seen over the weekend shooting the promo for the reality show in Sydney's Double Bay.

2/9 Sneak peek! Sophie Monk stuns in Bachelorette promo

The 37-year-old turned heads as she stunned in a racy red number, however she seemed to feel the icy winter's day as she was seen hugging a hot water bottle during breaks.

3/9 Sneak peek! Sophie Monk stuns in Bachelorette promo

The former singer admitted to Daily Telegraph's that the reality TV experience is different from anything she's done before.

4/9 Sneak peek! Sophie Monk stuns in Bachelorette promo

"I’m so out of my comfort zone. This is not a reality show, it’s real life. I’m facing a lot of my fears and learning a lot about myself. This is the most bizarre and fun experience I’ve ever had," she told the outlet.

5/9 Sneak peek! Sophie Monk stuns in Bachelorette promo

More than 15 eligible bachelors will be lining up to gain the attention of Sophie in the next season of The Bachelorette.

6/9 Sneak peek! Sophie Monk stuns in Bachelorette promo

"I'm nervous and excited for the road ahead," she said.

7/9 Sneak peek! Sophie Monk stuns in Bachelorette promo

"I’ve already met some awesome guys and I can’t wait to see what happens.”

8/9 Sneak peek! Sophie Monk stuns in Bachelorette promo

"I would love them to not want fame, just someone down to earth and sweet,” Sophie, 37, told News Corp.

9/9 Sneak peek! Sophie Monk stuns in Bachelorette promo

She wants someone who likes her for who she is and admits that she'd also like a man who is employed too.

