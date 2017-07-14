News

Ange and kids enjoy Disneyland

1/6 Ange and kids enjoy Disneyland

Angelina Jolie and the kids enjoyed a special day at Disneyland in California on Wednesday for a special birthday celebration fro twins Knox and Vivienne who turned nine!

Splash

2/6 Ange and kids enjoy Disneyland

Maddox, Pax and Shiloh also joined in the fun to celebrate their siblings' big day!

Splash

3/6 Ange and kids enjoy Disneyland

It comes after Shiloh and Angelina were seen jetting off back to Shiloh's birthplace of Africa earlier this month.

Splash

4/6 Ange and kids enjoy Disneyland

The pair attended the launch of the Shiloh foundation as a part of Naankuse Sanctuary, which give injured animals a second chance and protect them from poachers.

Splash

5/6 Ange and kids enjoy Disneyland

"Her [Shiloh's] face lit up when she saw the sanctuary for the first time," an insider told PEOPLE.

Splash

6/6 Ange and kids enjoy Disneyland

"The name was a surprise to her and she was beaming. She and her brothers and sisters moved around very quietly as the newly rescued elephants were still settling in," they told the outlet.

Splash

