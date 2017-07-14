Ange and kids enjoy Disneyland

Angelina Jolie and the kids enjoyed a special day at Disneyland in California on Wednesday for a special birthday celebration fro twins Knox and Vivienne who turned nine!
Maddox, Pax and Shiloh also joined in the fun to celebrate their siblings' big day!
It comes after Shiloh and Angelina were seen jetting off back to Shiloh's birthplace of Africa earlier this month.
The pair attended the launch of the Shiloh foundation as a part of Naankuse Sanctuary, which give injured animals a second chance and protect them from poachers.
"Her [Shiloh's] face lit up when she saw the sanctuary for the first time," an insider told PEOPLE.
"The name was a surprise to her and she was beaming. She and her brothers and sisters moved around very quietly as the newly rescued elephants were still settling in," they told the outlet.
