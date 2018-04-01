News

1/33 Sam Smith

Sam Smith burst onto the music scene in 2012 after featuring on the hit Disclosure track 'Latch'.

Getty

2/33 Sam Smith

But since his debut onto the music scene he has undergone a major transformation in his appearance and career.

Getty

3/33 Sam Smith

Now, in 2018 he looks SO different. We love you, Sam!

Getty

4/33 From schoolgirl to girl boss: Kim K's epic transformation

Kim Kardashian has taken the world by storm. You must be living under a rock if you don't know who she is. But she used to look VERY different.

Getty

5/33 Kim Kardashian

So different! A fresh-faced 11-year-old Kimmy K is world's away from what she looks like now.

Instagram / kimkardashian

6/33 Kim Kardashian

Aww those pigtails.

Instagram / kimkardashian

7/33 Meghan Markle

From schoolgirl to royal. Meghan Markle has had an epic transformation. On the left she is a shy 11-year-old schoolgirl but even at that young age you could see she has a heart of gold. On the right is the star on the day of her engagement announcement.

Inside Edition / Getty

8/33 Royal engagement: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement in November 2017 after 18 months of dating. They are due to wed in May 2018.

Getty

9/33 Christian Bale

Christian Bale is mostly remembered for playing a handsome urban professional in the classic film 'American Psycho.' However in recent paparazzi images, the actor seems to be almost unrecognisable carrying a little more baggage than usual.

Backgrid

10/33 Christian Bale

The super-fit star is gaining weight for a new role playing US president Dick Cheney.

Backgrid

11/33 Christian Bale

In 2008 Christian showed off his slender frame when he attended the premiere of 'The Dark Knight Rises.' Hotness overload.

Getty

12/33 Angus T Jones

Remember this cutie from Two and a Half Men? Angus T Jones starred on the hit show for 12 years. You won't believe what he looks like now.

Getty

13/33 Angus T Jones

What a change! He looks completely unrecognisable but then again that's all a part of growing up. The actor is now 23-years-old.

Getty

14/33 Al Pacino

Fresh-faced Al Pacino is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood and is best known for his role in hit movie The Godfather.

Getty

15/33 Al Pacino

The legendary actor is now 77 and he looks completely different from his younger years. He is definitely still a catch though! Silver fox alert!

Getty

16/33 Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne shot to fame on the hit Disney show Shake It Up. Back then the teen rocked her natural red hair.

Getty

17/33 Bella Thorne

She's only 19 but Bella looks like a whole new person. Recently the star has been embracing a more edgy look and has been experimenting with different hair colours.

Getty

18/33 Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin was everyone's favourite child actor, most famously known for his role in Home Alone and Home Alone 2. However, he definitely grew up into a whole different person.

Getty

19/33 Macaulay Culkin

Pictured last year, the star looked like a whole new person with his longer hair and facial hair. The Richie Rich star has been at the centre of drug abuse rumours for the best part of a decade, after he became increasingly gaunt following his 2011 breakup with Mila Kunis who he had dated for nine years. However, the star looked better after he was spotted out and about last month sporting a healthier figure.

Getty

20/33 Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill's career skyrocketed from his appearance in the hit movie Superbad and he was definitely one of the most loveable guys in Hollywood.

Getty

21/33 Jonah Hill

The actor was pictured in New York City last month looking much fitter. Jonah has been open about his struggle with his weight over the years. Well it looks like it's paid off - he looks great!

Getty

22/33 Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart's role in as Bella in Twilight shot her to stardom in Hollywood. The star rocked long brown hair for years as she starred in the hit vampire movie series.

Getty

23/33 Kristen Stewart

In recent years K.Stew has changed her look several times pictured here just last month with much shorter, bleached hair.

Getty

24/33 Miley Cyrus

Remember the long-haired Miley Cyrus days? The young teen was a star on the hit Disney show Hannah Montana.

Getty

25/33 Miley Cyrus

In a bid to get away from her Disney channel star image the singer chopped her locks off in 2013 and rocked this short bleached hairstyle for a good few years.

Getty

26/33 Miley Cyrus

Miley is back this year with a new record and has definitely gone back to her country roots. It's like she's come full circle!

Getty

27/33 Renée Zellweger

Fresh-faced Renée Zellweger pictured here over 16 years ago at the 2001 Oscars in a gorgeous yellow gown.

Getty

28/33 Celebrities that no longer look like themselves

At a public appearance back in 2014, the actress hit headlines for her drastically different appearance. Some people didn't even believe it was her. It definitely is!

Getty

29/33 Renée Zellweger

The 48-year-old recently reprised her role as Bridget Jones for Bridget Jones's Baby. Pictured here at the premiere last year the star looked a lot more like her old self.

Getty

30/33 Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian hit the spotlight back in 2007 starring on his family's reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians alongside his famous sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe.

Getty

31/33 Rob Kardashian

In 2014 Rob completely withdrew from the spotlight even skipping Kim's wedding to Kanye West. Rob claimed he didn't want to be photographed and for people to see his weight gain. He was caught on camera returning from Italy early as he did not attend the nuptials. It emerged at the beginning of 2016 that Rob was dating Blac Chyna, the ex and mother to the child of Kylie's beau at the time Tyga. The pair now have a child together, Dream.

Getty

32/33 Tara Reid

Tara Reid gained her first mainstream success as Vickie in American Pie. Here she is pictured in 1999.

Getty

33/33 Tara Reid

Tara, now 41, is pictured here just last month looking very different from her former self.

Getty

