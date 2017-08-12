The Bachelor's Matty J before he was famous

Everyone fell in love with hunky Matty 'J' Johnson when he first appeared on our screens in The Bachelorette last year. With his ripped body and cheeky grin, it was impossible not to fall for the unlucky-in-love hottie. Now new photos of Matty J have emerged, showing him before he blossomed into the fine specimen we've drooled over on Instagram a million times. Don't act like you don't do it too!
Channel 10
Woah, look at our dark haired bae as we've never seen him before. He's almost unrecognisable with unruly curls and grunge style clothes. We're lost for words/
With his arms draped around a mystery blonde, Matty J's face is partially hidden by his mop of curls. Check out that gingham shirt and white tie combo! And those bracelets. Oh dear! He's certainly channeling something other than #eligiblebachie.
Fresh faced Matty looks like a musician who hasn't washed for weeks because he's been on the road. We still would though. Obvs.
Now Matty, we need to have a talk about that hat. And the V neck shirt. Just everything really. Soz.
Our Bachie hunk has been snapped with another girl, while pulling a dorky face. We can't help but wonder if his famous six-pack is hiding underneath that outfit?
Is it just us or is Matty J kinda sexy with a slick of stubble?
Here is is at what looks like a festival, wearing the classic singlet and shorts combo. Now MJ, we know this is what everyone else has on. But that D-O-E-S-N-'T mean it's okay. K?
Ahh, this is more of what we're used to. Slick, sophisticated, charming... *drools*
Getty