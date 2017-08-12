1/9 The Bachelor's Matty J before he was famous

Everyone fell in love with hunky Matty 'J' Johnson when he first appeared on our screens in The Bachelorette last year. With his ripped body and cheeky grin, it was impossible not to fall for the unlucky-in-love hottie. Now new photos of Matty J have emerged, showing him before he blossomed into the fine specimen we've drooled over on Instagram a million times. Don't act like you don't do it too!

Channel 10