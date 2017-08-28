VMAs: Nailed it, failed it

NAILED: Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is a 11 out of 10 (geddit, 11... thank you I'm here all week) on the red carpet as usual. She may only be 13-years-old but girlfriend has STYLE wearing Rodarte. How do we become her best friend?!
Getty
NAILED: Pink, husband Carey Hart and their adorable daughter Willow Sage are our family GOALZ in their matching outfits! YAS!
Getty
NAILED: You know what? The guys from Thirty Seconds to Mars are nailing the VMAs and it is purely because of Jared Leto's Gucci cape.
Getty
NAILED: If there was a VMA for the cutest family the winner would definitely be DJ Khaled, his wife Nicole Tuck and their son Asahd Tuck Khaled. Why? Because the father-son duo are in complimenting outfits and we are here. for. it!
Getty
NAILED: Paris Jackson has been getting a lot right lately and it continued at the VMAs with this sheer, embroidered dress. YAS GIRL!
Getty
NAILED: Shawn Mendes is looking H. O. T... even if his shirt looks like chalkboard. The man is from the country that gave us Justin Trudeau, I think we can overlook the shirt and focus our attentions on his deliciously fitted pants.
Getty
NAILED: Drake Bell, breaker of our hearts est. 2004.
Getty
NAILED: Vanessa Hudgens we are feeling your look. The actress is looking totally babin' in this floral-inspired red gown.
Getty
NAILED: Be still our little black emo beating hearts. The, uhm, boys from Fall Out Boy may have ditched the eyeliner but they are nailing their red carpet look.
Getty
NAILED: It's a girls night out for Mel B and Heidi Klum! And it seems the former Spice Girl is making a statement to her soon-to-be-ex-husband.
Getty
FAILED: Clearly Miley isn't the Cyrus we'll be talking about at the VMAs this year. Little sister Noah and dad Billy Ray are... well, it looks like they're just doing them. Except Noah has rocked up in just a sweater so there's that.
Getty
FAILED: Calvin Harris forgot that it's 2017 and instead opted for his 1977s dad look.
Getty
FAILED: Look Demi Lovato nailed the top, but unfortunately everything from the waist down just isn't good in this Zuhair Murad get up. Aladdin called and he would like his pants back.
Getty
FAILED: Hosting the VMAs is a big deal for Katy, but sadly she decided not to make a big deal about her red carpet outfit. There's a lot of things wrong with the entire thing and we're not just talking about the Stephane Rolland gown. The earrings. The hair. The eye make-up. Girl, what happened?
Getty
FAILED: Never one to crack a smile, Lorde ditched her usual edgy look, the singer decided to wear a bird in her Monique Lhuillier gown.
Getty
FAILED: What is with wanting to show off your underwear on the red carpet? Justina Valentine, please. Stop.
Getty