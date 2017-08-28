News

VMAs fashion: Nailed it, failed it

VMAs: Nailed it, failed it

1/16 VMAs: Nailed it, failed it

NAILED: Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is a 11 out of 10 (geddit, 11... thank you I'm here all week) on the red carpet as usual. She may only be 13-years-old but girlfriend has STYLE wearing Rodarte. How do we become her best friend?!

2/16 VMAs: Nailed it, failed it

NAILED: Pink, husband Carey Hart and their adorable daughter Willow Sage are our family GOALZ in their matching outfits! YAS!

3/16 VMAs: Nailed it, failed it

NAILED: You know what? The guys from Thirty Seconds to Mars are nailing the VMAs and it is purely because of Jared Leto's Gucci cape.

4/16 VMAs: Nailed it, failed it

NAILED: If there was a VMA for the cutest family the winner would definitely be DJ Khaled, his wife Nicole Tuck and their son Asahd Tuck Khaled. Why? Because the father-son duo are in complimenting outfits and we are here. for. it!

5/16 VMAs: Nailed it, failed it

NAILED: Paris Jackson has been getting a lot right lately and it continued at the VMAs with this sheer, embroidered dress. YAS GIRL!

6/16 VMAs: Nailed it, failed it

NAILED: Shawn Mendes is looking H. O. T... even if his shirt looks like chalkboard. The man is from the country that gave us Justin Trudeau, I think we can overlook the shirt and focus our attentions on his deliciously fitted pants.

7/16 VMAs: Nailed it, failed it

NAILED: Drake Bell, breaker of our hearts est. 2004.

8/16 VMAs: Nailed it, failed it

NAILED: Vanessa Hudgens we are feeling your look. The actress is looking totally babin' in this floral-inspired red gown.

9/16 VMAs: Nailed it, failed it

NAILED: Be still our little black emo beating hearts. The, uhm, boys from Fall Out Boy may have ditched the eyeliner but they are nailing their red carpet look.

10/16 VMAs: Nailed it, failed it

NAILED: It's a girls night out for Mel B and Heidi Klum! And it seems the former Spice Girl is making a statement to her soon-to-be-ex-husband.

11/16 VMAs: Nailed it, failed it

FAILED: Clearly Miley isn't the Cyrus we'll be talking about at the VMAs this year. Little sister Noah and dad Billy Ray are... well, it looks like they're just doing them. Except Noah has rocked up in just a sweater so there's that.

12/16 VMAs: Nailed it, failed it

FAILED: Calvin Harris forgot that it's 2017 and instead opted for his 1977s dad look.

13/16 VMAs: Nailed it, failed it

FAILED: Look Demi Lovato nailed the top, but unfortunately everything from the waist down just isn't good in this Zuhair Murad get up. Aladdin called and he would like his pants back.

14/16 VMAs: Nailed it, failed it

FAILED: Hosting the VMAs is a big deal for Katy, but sadly she decided not to make a big deal about her red carpet outfit. There's a lot of things wrong with the entire thing and we're not just talking about the Stephane Rolland gown. The earrings. The hair. The eye make-up. Girl, what happened?

15/16 VMAs: Nailed it, failed it

FAILED: Never one to crack a smile, Lorde ditched her usual edgy look, the singer decided to wear a bird in her Monique Lhuillier gown.

16/16 VMAs: Nailed it, failed it

FAILED: What is with wanting to show off your underwear on the red carpet? Justina Valentine, please. Stop.

