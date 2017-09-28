News

Inside Jen Hawkins' waterfront home

1/10 Inside Jen Hawkins' waterfront home

Aussie beauty Jennifer Hawkins and husband Jake Wall have finally moved into their stunning waterfront home in Newport, Sydney.

Instagram

2/10 Inside Jen Hawkins' waterfront home

Jake's construction company J Group Project and Development is the building company behind the contemporary mansion.

Instagram

3/10 Inside Jen Hawkins' waterfront home

The home features a lift, a four-car garage, even a home theatre.

Instagram

4/10 Inside Jen Hawkins' waterfront home

The home is designed with natural materials like timber, concrete and sandstone.

Instagram

5/10 Inside Jen Hawkins' waterfront home

No wonder Jen likes relaxing at home.

Instagram

6/10 Inside Jen Hawkins' waterfront home

The blonde beauty enjoying her outdoor area lying on her suspended lounge.

Instagram

7/10 Inside Jen Hawkins' waterfront home

That view though.

Instagram

8/10 Inside Jen Hawkins' waterfront home

Great spot to watch the sunset Jake.

Instagram

9/10 Inside Jen Hawkins' waterfront home

Pool days.

Instagram

10/10 Inside Jen Hawkins' waterfront home

Infinity pool overlooking the water.

Instagram

