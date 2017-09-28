Inside Jen Hawkins' waterfront home

Aussie beauty Jennifer Hawkins and husband Jake Wall have finally moved into their stunning waterfront home in Newport, Sydney.
Jake's construction company J Group Project and Development is the building company behind the contemporary mansion.
The home features a lift, a four-car garage, even a home theatre.
The home is designed with natural materials like timber, concrete and sandstone.
No wonder Jen likes relaxing at home.
The blonde beauty enjoying her outdoor area lying on her suspended lounge.
That view though.
Great spot to watch the sunset Jake.
Pool days.
Infinity pool overlooking the water.