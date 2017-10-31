Heidi Klum wowed guests as she arrived at her 2017 Halloween bash in New York dressed as Michael Jackson as a werewolf in the 'Thriller' music video.
The make-up and costume took all day to create.
Dressed as Betty Boop
Dressed as a snake and an apple.
Dressed as a cat.
Dressed in a Kali costume.
Dressed as a creepy transformer.
Dressed as a corpse.
Heidi and Seal dressed as apes.
Dressed as an old granny.
Dressed as a Pharaoh.
Dressed with her clones.
Dressed as a butterfly.
Dressed as Jessica Rabbit.
