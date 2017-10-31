News

Heidi Klum's best Halloween costumes over the years

Heidi Klum's Annual Halloween party 2017

1/15 Heidi Klum's Annual Halloween party 2017 in New York

Heidi Klum wowed guests as she arrived at her 2017 Halloween bash in New York dressed as Michael Jackson as a werewolf in the 'Thriller' music video.

Getty

2/15 Heidi Klum as Michael Jackson werewolf

The make-up and costume took all day to create.

Getty

3/15 Heidi Klum as Michael Jackson werewolf

Splash

4/15 Heidi Klum's 3rd Annual Halloween Bash

Dressed as Betty Boop

Getty

5/15 Heidi Klum's 7th Annual Halloween Party

Dressed as a snake and an apple.

Getty

6/15 Heidi Klum's 8th Annual Halloween Party

Dressed as a cat.

Getty

7/15 Heidi Klum's 9th Annual Halloween Party

Dressed in a Kali costume.

Getty

8/15 Heidi Klum's 11th Annual Halloween Party

Dressed as a creepy transformer.

Getty

9/15 Heidi Klum's 12th Annual Halloween Party at TAO Las Vegas at the Venetian

Dressed as a corpse.

Getty

10/15 Heidi Klum's 12th Annual Halloween Party

Heidi and Seal dressed as apes.

Getty

11/15 Shutterfly Presents Heidi Klum's 14th Annual Halloween Party At Marquee New York

Dressed as an old granny.

Getty

12/15 Heidi Klum Gets Fitted For Her 13th Annual Halloween Party

Dressed as a Pharaoh.

Getty

13/15 Heidi Klum's best Halloween costumes over the years

Dressed with her clones.

Getty

14/15 Annual Party At TAO Downtown 2014

Dressed as a butterfly.

Getty

15/15 Heidi Klum's 16th Annual Halloween Party

Dressed as Jessica Rabbit.

Getty

