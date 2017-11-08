Kim and Kanye have sold their Bel-Air home for a reported $22.6 million AUD. Woah!
Altman Brothers
The customised home which is situated in the exclusive gated community of Bel Air Crest, is 9,000 square feet and has six-bedrooms and eight-bathrooms.
Altman Brothers
The home's interior is almost entirely made out of marble and was designed by Kim, who clearly has exceptional taste.
Altman Brothers
The type of marble used is called Calcutta, one of the most expensive varieties of the stone. Naturally.
Altman Brothers
The floor to ceiling pleated folding doors open onto huge stone patios and then rolling lawn. We can totally envisage the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan here.
Altman Brothers
The house was purchased by the couple in 2013 for $13 million AUD.
Altman Brothers
It has an infinity pool and open-air cabana that would rival any luxury holiday resort.
Altman Brothers
The house sale comes after reports the couple are on the rocks and Kanye's erratic behaviour has returned, according to RadarOnline.
Altman Brothers
"Kim has told her friends that she doesn’t think he’s taking his meds and he is doing really manic things like staying in the studio all night long. He says he is recording but Kim says he is avoiding her. She has been saying it is time for a divorce," the source told the outlet.
Altman Brothers